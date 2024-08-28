Advocates seek input on federal infrastructure aid to help local communities

State and federal leaders met with advocates on Wednesday at the capitol building in Santa Fe to discuss how New Mexico can balance infrastructure development and green energy with equity and environmental justice.

New Mexico has received nearly $7 billion dollars in federal money from the American Rescue Plan and the Bipartisan Infrastructure Law to fund hundreds of projects around the state. It’s also second only to Texas for crude oil production, with federal money from royalties filling its coffers in boom times. That presents challenges when discussing solutions to climate change.

Co-coordinator for Los Jardines Institute Sophia Martinez said the state can’t keep relying on oil and gas and New Mexicans also need to know where federal money is going.

“It's a double edged sword for our communities,” she said. “Because we see a lot of talk about directing funding to our communities. But it doesn't really happen.”

U.S. Rep. Melanie Stansbury (D-NM) said that despite the federal government making huge strides with the passing of the Bipartisan Infrastructure Act, they’re still trying to figure it out.

“They're trying to structurally change the entire way the federal government does funding,” she said.

A state dashboard launched earlier this year tracks funding and projects. New Mexico could bring in even more money from the infrastructure law through grants, but Martinez says local community organizations don't have the staff or capacity to seek that money.

One barrier to addressing this is the anti-donation clause . Voters did approve an amendment to the clause in 2022 to make it easier for the state to invest in infrastructure. But it still prohibits the state from giving money to local organizations directly.

Stansbury said that the state needs to remove the anti-donation clause to help nonprofits and community groups.

“So that they can build that capacity, because as long as it's there, basically we're hamstringing ourselves,” she said.

She encouraged legislators to address this in the upcoming session.

Support from the coverage comes from the Thornburg Foundation.