Advocates seek input on federal infrastructure aid to help local communities

KUNM | By Jeanette DeDios
Published August 28, 2024 at 9:15 PM MDT
State and federal leaders met with advocates on Wednesday at the capitol building in Santa Fe to discuss how New Mexico can balance infrastructure development and green energy with equity and environmental justice.
Jeanette DeDios
/
KUNM-FM
New Mexico has received nearly $7 billion dollars in federal money from the American Rescue Plan and the Bipartisan Infrastructure Law to fund hundreds of projects around the state. It’s also second only to Texas for crude oil production, with federal money from royalties filling its coffers in boom times. That presents challenges when discussing solutions to climate change.

Co-coordinator for Los Jardines Institute Sophia Martinez said the state can’t keep relying on oil and gas and New Mexicans also need to know where federal money is going.

“It's a double edged sword for our communities,” she said. “Because we see a lot of talk about directing funding to our communities. But it doesn't really happen.”

U.S. Rep. Melanie Stansbury (D-NM) said that despite the federal government making huge strides with the passing of the Bipartisan Infrastructure Act, they’re still trying to figure it out.

“They're trying to structurally change the entire way the federal government does funding,” she said.

A state dashboard launched earlier this year tracks funding and projects. New Mexico could bring in even more money from the infrastructure law through grants, but Martinez says local community organizations don't have the staff or capacity to seek that money.

One barrier to addressing this is the anti-donation clause. Voters did approve an amendment to the clause in 2022 to make it easier for the state to invest in infrastructure. But it still prohibits the state from giving money to local organizations directly.

Stansbury said that the state needs to remove the anti-donation clause to help nonprofits and community groups.

“So that they can build that capacity, because as long as it's there, basically we're hamstringing ourselves,” she said.

She encouraged legislators to address this in the upcoming session.

Support from the coverage comes from the Thornburg Foundation.
Tags
Local News Congresswoman Melanie Stansbury#roundtableSophia MartinezBiden administrationGreen InfrastructureBipartisan Infrastructure LawAmerican Rescue Plananti-donation clauseLos Jardines Institute
Jeanette DeDios
Jeanette DeDios is from the Jicarilla Apache and Diné Nations and grew up in Albuquerque, NM. She graduated from the University of New Mexico in 2022 where she earned a bachelor’s degree in Multimedia Journalism, English and Film. She’s a former Local News Fund Fellow. Jeanette can be contacted at jeanettededios@kunm.org or via Twitter @JeanetteDeDios.
See stories by Jeanette DeDios
Related Content
  • The Bi-partisan infrastructure bill is funneling $1.2 trillion to states
    News
    Let's Talk federal infrastructure act
    Kaveh Mowahed
    Let’s Talk New Mexico 6/16 8am: Last November President Biden’s Bipartisan Infrastructure Law passed both houses of Congress and was signed into law after almost six months of debate. The final negotiations among legislators left the price tag for the bill at $1.2 trillion, about half of which will make its way to states over the next several years to improve drinking water distribution systems, rebuild roads and bridges, and modernize travel with updated airports and a system of electric vehicle charging stations.
  • An idle excavator sits at the headwater gate of the Rio Gallinas River. The equipment is used to clear sediment and debris from flood waters.
    Local News
    If funding isn’t sorted out, NM’s aging water infrastructure could be in trouble, report says
    Bryce Dix
    In a sweeping new policy report presented to the Legislative Finance Committee Thursday, analysts say “piecemeal” funding and various local water system shortfalls need to be addressed to keep New Mexico’s aging water infrastructure healthy.
  • Local News
    Biden touts clean energy manufacturing investments during New Mexico visit
    Bryce Dix
    President Joe Biden is making his way around the Southwest to tout what he’s been doing to improve climate change, infrastructure and conservation amid one of the hottest summers on record. Biden’s latest stop was in Belen, New Mexico at the site of a new wind tower factory.
Load More