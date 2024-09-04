New Mexico expects the new COVID vaccine soon: here's how to get the shot 

The state Department of Health expects the latest COVID vaccine to be available in the coming days, and the CDC recommends everyone over six months of age gets it. The agency said in a statement that nearly a million people were hospitalized with COVID last year.

Last year, only about 10% of New Mexicans got the shot, with a range by age from almost 0% for children under 4 years old up to just over 27% for adults 65 and older, according to the Department of Health.

The department is hoping for more uptake this year by smoothing the process for people with and without insurance.

New Mexico's Chief Medical Officer Miranda Durham said there has been a steady increase in COVID infections here since May, though the numbers may have begun leveling off.

The numbers of COVID, flu and RSV infections are tracked on the state's Viral Respiratory Infection Dashboard .

"We've also seen an increase in hospitalizations, especially in people 65 and over," said Durham, adding there has been an increase in emergency room discharges with a COVID diagnosis.

Durham thinks the low uptake of last year's vaccine was partly because of a change in the way the vaccines were distributed. Previously, they were distributed by the federal government, and available for free to anyone. Last year, they were distributed by commercial pharmaceutical companies; pharmacies ordered them and people's insurance companies paid for them.

"I think it created a lot of confusion across the whole medical system," she said, adding that the process should now be smoother.

She added clear messaging is also important and stressed that whether a person has previously had all the available COVID vaccines or none, just one dose of this updated vaccine is needed.

One caveat, as an FDA official recently told NPR , is that anyone who has recently had an infection should wait two to three months until getting the shot.

For people with insurance, Medicare or Medicaid, pharmacies should carry the vaccine, said Durham, and she is hopeful last year's delays and shortages won't be repeated.

"It definitely is a little harder this year for people without insurance, but the Department of Health does have doses for uninsured people," she said. The state has some funding for this from the federally-funded CDC Section 317 Immunization program, and has applied for more, she said.

There are 40 public health offices that provide immunizations for uninsured and underinsured people across the state. The best thing to do to find out where to go is call your nearest office or the New Mexico helpline, which is 1-833 SWNURSE, or 1-833-796-8773.

That also goes for anyone with insurance who does have trouble getting an appointment.

Starting at the end of September, all households can also order four free COVID tests through COVIDTests.gov.

