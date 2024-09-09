Is your New Mexico legislative election one of the majority that’s already decided?

All New Mexico House and Senate seats are up for election this year. However, most of the races are already decided.

In a two-party system, voters already lack a lot of choice in U.S. elections. But, in New Mexico this year, many voters have none at all when it comes to who will represent them in the state Legislature.

Of the 112 seats up for election, 64 are uncontested. Meaning, only one candidate is running in well over half of the state legislative races.

Despite Democrats holding every statewide elected office and a majority of seats in both chambers of the Roundhouse, the party didn’t put up candidates for 16 races in the House and nine in the Senate.

Almost all are in deeply red districts. However, House District 7, which stretches from Valencia to Belen east of I-25, stands out. While Democrats are the largest share of voters there, Republican state Rep. Tanya Mirabal Moya is the only candidate running. That said, despite its make-up, the GOP has held the seat for over a decade.

Researchers found New Mexico lawmakers protected some incumbents the last time they redrew the districts by pitting few against each other. Despite that, not all voters without a choice at the polls this year will keep their current legislator. A handful of newcomers from both parties will also breeze into the Roundhouse after winning their primary elections in June.

Though, some of those newbies are familiar names, including longtime Republican Representatives Candy Spence Ezzell and Jim Townsend and former Democratic Rep. Linda Trujillo, who are all now running on the Senate side.

Find out what Senate and House district you are in from the Secretary of State's voter portal. Early voting begins next month, on Oct. 8, 2024. Election Day is Nov. 5.

