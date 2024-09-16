© 2024 KUNM
89.9 FM Live From The University Of New Mexico
Give Now
Play Live Radio
Next Up:
0:00
0:00
0:00 0:00
Available On Air Stations

Santa Fe gallery showcases art by residents of Pete's Place shelter

KUNM | By Alice Fordham
Published September 16, 2024 at 4:18 PM MDT
Brittany Roybal said being able to make art while experiencing homelessness brought rare peace
Alice Fordham
/
KUNM
Brittany Roybal said being able to make art while experiencing homelessness brought rare peace.

At the Community Gallery in downtown Santa Fe, there are landscapes and abstract canvases on display alongside clay and paper mache sculptures and dreamcatchers.

Brittany Roybal showed two dense canvases she made with paint and pastels during Wednesday classes while staying at the Interfaith Community Shelter, or, as it's more commonly known, Pete's Place.

"I just looked forward to it," she said. "Because my circumstances sucked really bad and as a way to, you know, feel normal."

Wednesdays at Pete's Place: an Art Exhibition showcases the work of people who have experienced homelessness and stayed at the shelter.

Artist Hernan Gomez Chavez has been leading weekly workshops there since 2022. He has funded them partly himself, and partly with support from community donations and grants from the Santa Fe Arts Commission and the nonprofit Artful Life.

Roybal said she felt at peace as she blended colors and textures, a rare experience since she became homeless.

"It's really hard to be positive and peaceful when you're around so much negativity and sorrows and just lost, lost people out there," she said. "You don't want to lose yourself."

She's now living with a relative and plans to continue to make art as she gets back on her feet. One of her paintings has already sold. That money will all go to her.

Pete's Place shelters more than 1,000 people a year, and has many critics in Santa Fe. Residents and businesses near the location on Cerrillos Road complain about crime and drug use near the shelter.

At community meetings, local residents say police respond slowly to complaints, and some call for the shelter to be moved to another location – but people from other neighborhoods have said they don't want it near them.

Exhibit artist Robert Olivas said violence also affects the people who live at the shelter, like him.

"It's all gangs and stuff on the street that fight, you know, you're having to watch over your back," he said.

He described the opportunity to make art as a break from those hardships.

"Being able to sit down and kind of, like, think a little bit," he said.

The exhibit will be at the Santa Fe Community Gallery, inside the Santa Fe Community Convention Center at 201 West Marcy St, through next Friday, Sept. 27.
Tags
Local News homelessnessart therapyPete's Placeexhibit
Alice Fordham
Alice Fordham joined the news team in 2022 after a career as an international correspondent, reporting for NPR from the Middle East and later Latin America and Europe. She also worked as a podcast producer for The Economist among other outlets, and tries to meld a love of sound and storytelling with solid reporting on the community. She grew up in the U.K. and has a small jar of Marmite in her kitchen for emergencies.
See stories by Alice Fordham
Related Content
  • The Interfaith Community Shelter, better known as Pete's Place, on Cerrillos Road in Santa Fe
    Local News
    Tensions around shelter highlight growing homelessness concerns
    Alice Fordham
    Pete's Place was opened more than a decade ago because in the cold Santa Fe winters, people who were drunk or high and had nowhere to go could and did freeze to death. It has likely saved many lives. But the shelter has lately become a focus of frustration for some local residents and businesses, who say more people are living on the street outside, that their behavior is antisocial and they sometimes cause damage.
  • The Interfaith Community Shelter, better known as Pete's Place, on Cerrillos Road in Santa Fe
    Local News
    Santa Fe approves plan for safe outdoor space
    Alice Fordham
    The resolution approved by the council tasks the Santa Fe city manager with finding a suitable place for a safe outdoor space, which would house people in structures much like small cabins, with group facilities like bathrooms.
  • Angel Montoya, who is from Española, has lived in the city’s homeless encampment since February.
    Local News
    A standoff between the housed and the unhoused in Española
    Molly Montgomery, Searchlight New Mexico
    Española residents and officials are at a deadlock. On a dusty bank of the Rio Grande, about 30 unhoused people live in limbo — waiting for resolution as the city vacillates between evicting them and allowing them to remain in their tent community.
Load More