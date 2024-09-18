© 2024 KUNM
89.9 FM Live From The University Of New Mexico
Give Now
Play Live Radio
Next Up:
0:00
0:00
0:00 0:00
Available On Air Stations

City of Albuquerque calls for volunteers to plant a meadow for monarchs 

KUNM | By Alice Fordham
Published September 18, 2024 at 2:51 PM MDT
A Monarch Butterfly picture sips nectar at the Brooklyn Botanic Garden
Richiebits
/
Public Domain via https://commons.wikimedia.org/w/index.php?curid=2824008

There are many fans of the bosque ecosystem along the Rio Grande, among them monarch butterflies. They roost in cottonwoods during their annual migration south, and feed on native plants.

But according to the Institute for Applied Ecology, the plants that grow in the bosque have changed as land use has shifted, herbicides and pesticide use has grown and flood management measures have been put in place.

That means native plants are on the decline, including milkweed, which matters to the monarchs because they only lay eggs on these specific plants and the caterpillars only eat milkweed leaves.

The institute is working to restore 16 sites to support the butterflies and other pollinators along the river in New Mexico by planting native milkweed and nectar plant species.

As part of the "River for Monarchs" project, the institute is partnering with the City of Albuquerque's Parks and Recreation Department, the Middle Rio Grande Conservancy District and Rocky Mountain Youth Corps to plant a pollinator meadow in the city's North Valley. Crews will plant 1,500 plugs with native plants grown from seeds collected in the wild.

The city is calling for volunteers to join in the effort on Saturday, September 28, and learn more about conservation efforts to boost butterfly populations. Volunteers can sign up here.
Tags
Local News pollinatorsconservationParks & RecCity of Albuquerque
Alice Fordham
Alice Fordham joined the news team in 2022 after a career as an international correspondent, reporting for NPR from the Middle East and later Latin America and Europe. She also worked as a podcast producer for The Economist among other outlets, and tries to meld a love of sound and storytelling with solid reporting on the community. She grew up in the U.K. and has a small jar of Marmite in her kitchen for emergencies.
See stories by Alice Fordham
Related Content
  • Monarch butterflies' white spots may help them fly farther, scientists say
    Nell Greenfieldboyce
    Researchers find that the white spots on the wings of monarch butterflies may help them fly farther. (Story first aired on All Things Considered on June 21, 2023.)
  • Monarch Butterfly Sleeps Through Migration
    In upstate New York, Maraleen Manos-Jones, who cultivates a butterfly garden, discovered the late-bloomer in its chrysalis. She'll travel with the monarch on a plane to the San Antonio Botanical Gardens, where it can join other monarchs on their epic migration to Mexico.
  • Monarch Butterfly Population Rejuvenated After Last Year's Record Low
    Carrie Kahn
    Monarch butterflies have arrived in Mexico, and conservationists are applauding the country's crack down on illegal loggers who contributed to habitat loss and decline of the species. Now they are turning their attention to the U.S. to help save the migratory insect.
Load More