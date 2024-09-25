© 2024 KUNM
89.9 FM Live From The University Of New Mexico
Give Now
Play Live Radio
Next Up:
0:00
0:00
0:00 0:00
Available On Air Stations

NM leaders and advocates demand reauthorization of radiation act in DC

KUNM | By Jeanette DeDios
Published September 25, 2024 at 10:44 PM MDT
Loretta Anderson (Laguna Pueblo) directs people during a rally on Sept. 22, 2024 before the group of about two dozen departed for Washington D.C. The group included members of the Navajo Nation, Hopi Tribe, Laguna and Acoma Pueblos who are seeking recognition and restitution for radiation exposure from nuclear tests by the federal government and uranium mining.
Jose Luis Magana
/
Associated Press
Loretta Anderson (Laguna Pueblo) directs people during a rally on Sept. 22, 2024 before the group of about two dozen departed for Washington D.C. The group included members of the Navajo Nation, Hopi Tribe, Laguna and Acoma Pueblos who are seeking recognition and restitution for radiation exposure from nuclear tests by the federal government and uranium mining.

New Mexico congressional leaders and advocates met with other federal lawmakers in Washington D.C. on Tuesday to urge reauthorizing the Radiation Exposure Compensation Act (RECA).

About 30 Native American advocates left for the capital on Sunday on a 37-hour bus trip.

Among them was Carol Etcitty-Roger from Shiprock. She talked about her father who worked in a mine in Cove, Arizona and how the uranium radiation caused her to have cancer, twice.

“I tell my children, I don't know how much time I have, but I tell them what's good and what's best for them,” she said.

Now the rest of her family must get tested and her 19-year-old grandson has already been diagnosed with cancer.

“So the doctors are telling us to get all our children tested,” she said. “The whole family down to babies right now we're going through tests. My whole family is going through tests. So it's so sad, and it just hurts me.”

RECA doesn’t cover miners after 1971 or New Mexicans exposed in the Trinity blast. The Senate passed a bipartisan bill last year to include them. But House Speaker Mike Johnson has refused to bring the bill to the floor for a vote.

Democratic New Mexico Senator Ben Ray Lujan, who worked Republicans to pass the bill, said this is unacceptable.

“The United States of America needs to treat these people better,” he said.

Navajo Nation President Buu Nygren said these workers sacrificed for the United States.

“And so our miners back post 71 all the way to the 1990s they went into those mines not knowing what they were going to go into, but they knew that it was for national security. They knew that is going to keep this country safe,” he said.

The Utah News Dispatch reports the Congressional Budget Office originally estimated the extension and expansion of RECA could cost around $15o billion but more recent estimates put that figure at between $50 and $60 billion over 10 years. The RECA program has only paid out $2.6 billion since the 1990’s, according to a report from the U.S. Department of Justice.

Representative Gabe Vasquez says that as representatives, they will continue to fight to reauthorize RECA.

“Because I can tell you that the people that are standing up here, that are fighting for this, we don't represent the government,” he said. “We represent the people, and you are the people, and so we're here to represent you.”

Advocates from New Mexico delivered a letter to Speaker Johnson Wednesday morning and will continue to hold demonstrations and ceremonies in D.C. through Thursday.

Support from the coverage comes from the Thornburg Foundation.
Tags
Local News RECARadiation Exposure Compensation ActradiationBen Ray LujanBuu Nygren Carol Etcitty-RogerGabe Vasquez
Jeanette DeDios
Jeanette DeDios is from the Jicarilla Apache and Diné Nations and grew up in Albuquerque, NM. She graduated from the University of New Mexico in 2022 where she earned a bachelor’s degree in Multimedia Journalism, English and Film. She’s a former Local News Fund Fellow. Jeanette can be contacted at jeanettededios@kunm.org or via Twitter @JeanetteDeDios.
See stories by Jeanette DeDios
Related Content
Load More