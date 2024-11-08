New film discusses what it means to be New Mexican

Filmmakers Noel Merriam and Alicia Lueras Maldonado said “Voces de Latinidad” highlights New Mexico's unique and diverse cultures, and that what it means to be “New Mexican” differs among each individual.

The film was initially funded by a grant from the National Endowment for the Humanities. When Merriam started at the Center as artistic director in 2022, she explored what to do with the grant.

“We focused on gaining a better understanding of the complexity of Hispanic, Latinx, Chicana/Chicano, identity because identity as Hispanics can be very situational and multilayered,” said Merriam.

The filmmaking process was informed by the community from beginning to end. To find the folks to interview for the documentary, the team held community listening sessions.

Maldanado spoke with people about their “identidad” and what it means to them. Much of it is enmeshed in the “where” of it all.

“Our identity here in New Mexico in particular is so wrapped up in, where are you from, what do you love, and so much of it is place,” said Maldanado.

She says that there may not necessarily be answers in this film, but the goal is to open the door to dialogue about who you are, and why it matters.