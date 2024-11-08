© 2024 KUNM
New film discusses what it means to be New Mexican

KUNM | By Mia Casas
Published November 8, 2024 at 1:00 PM MST
Still shot from the trailer of Voces de Latinidad.
Courtesy of National Hispanic Cultural Center
Still shot from the trailer of Voces de Latinidad.

Filmmakers Noel Merriam and Alicia Lueras Maldonado said “Voces de Latinidad” highlights New Mexico's unique and diverse cultures, and that what it means to be “New Mexican” differs among each individual.

The film was initially funded by a grant from the National Endowment for the Humanities. When Merriam started at the Center as artistic director in 2022, she explored what to do with the grant.

“We focused on gaining a better understanding of the complexity of Hispanic, Latinx, Chicana/Chicano, identity because identity as Hispanics can be very situational and multilayered,” said Merriam.

The filmmaking process was informed by the community from beginning to end. To find the folks to interview for the documentary, the team held community listening sessions.

Maldanado spoke with people about their “identidad” and what it means to them. Much of it is enmeshed in the “where” of it all.

“Our identity here in New Mexico in particular is so wrapped up in, where are you from, what do you love, and so much of it is place,” said Maldanado.

She says that there may not necessarily be answers in this film, but the goal is to open the door to dialogue about who you are, and why it matters.

The screening starts at 6:30 p.m. Saturday at the National Hispanic Cultural Center. A panel discussion will follow the film.
Local News New Mexican artistNational Hispanic Cultural CenterHispanic Culture
Mia Casas
Mia Casas is pursuing a Bachelor of Arts in English with minors in Journalism and Theatre at the University of New Mexico. She comes to KUNM through an internship with the New Mexico Local News Fund and is staying on as a student reporter as of fall 2023.
See stories by Mia Casas
