Several fresh faces join New Mexico House leadership

Following internal elections over the weekend, the leadership of the New Mexico House come January is mostly set. While some leaders are returning to their posts on both sides of the aisle, most will be new to their roles.

With Democrats maintaining their majority in the state Legislature, ceding only a single seat to the Republicans in the recent election, the caucus on Saturday again nominated Speaker of the House Javier Martinez to the chamber’s top spot. The full House will still need to elect the speaker when it convenes in January.

Under Martinez, former Majority Whip Reena Szczepanski has been promoted to Democratic floor leader. The position was left vacant upon longtime Rep. Gail Chasey’s retirement. In a statement, Szczepanki thanked Chasey for what she called her, “Steadfast leadership, mentorship, and friendship,” adding she will, “Continue to champion our children, families, and communities.”

The House GOP has also elected a woman to serve as its leader — a first, according to the caucus, in a Legislature that will also be made up of a majority of women for the first time. Rep. Gail Armstrong will take the role from Rep. Rod Montoya, who served only a short stint following the March resignation of then-Minority Leader Ryan Lane.

Armstrong said in a statement that she is “deeply honored” by her historic election. As she approaches leading a caucus with a 26-44 minority, she wrote that she’s, “Committed to focusing on the areas of common ground that unite rather than divide us.”

Another rung down the hierarchy, Democratic Rep. Dayan Hochman-Vigil will take Szczepanski’s old role as Majority Whip, marking her first time in House leadership. Whereas, the Republicans maintained the lawmaker charged with whipping up their caucus’ votes, reelecting Rep. Alan Martinez.

Meanwhile, the Republican caucus elected Rep. Rebecca Dow as its chair, who is returning to the Legislature after stepping aside for an unsuccessful 2022 bid for governor. Democrats reelected Rep. Raymundo “Ray” Lara to the job.