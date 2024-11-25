Local bakeries come together to help feed their community this holiday season

To most, Thanksgiving is a time for family meals. But food for some, especially non-essentials like sweets, can be hard to come by. That is why Albuquerque-area bakeries are joining together to provide free desserts to help fill more community members' bellies.

Delectable Baking Co. in Rio Rancho is one of the hosts of “Thanksgiving Matchup.” Owner Xandria Molinari said providing free desserts means a lot to her team.

Jeanette DeDios / KUNM-FM Fresh cinnamon rolls available at Delectable Bakery Co. in Rio Rancho, NM.

“Because sometimes people just can't afford it, and sweets bring smiles to everyone's face,” she said.

Molinari said her favorite part is witnessing the families’ reaction to the desserts.

“We saw everything from people being super happy and even tears, saying that they had lost loved ones and that they couldn't make a dessert. That their grandma was the one to make the apple pie every year, and she had passed,” she said. “And so we were able to provide that to them and fill that gap.”

She said the project is in its third year and now has 18 participating bakeries.

“It's just super rewarding being able to see other bakeries and the bakery community pull together and give something to the community,” she said. “It’s awesome to see.”

Last year the project helped over 120 families. This year, Molinari said 100 families have signed up, but the group is struggling to meet the demand.

Jeanette DeDios / KUNM-FM Strawberry crunch cookies can be found at Delectable Baking Co. in Rio Rancho, NM.

“So we're all kind of pulling together and helping about 60,” she said. “But hopefully we can bring in some more bakeries to help all 100.”

Molinari said the project is accepting grocery gift cards from the public and donated baked goods from other bakeries and restaurants. Those who wish to donate can contact Molinari by email or visit Delectable Baking’s website .

Support from the coverage comes from the Thornburg Foundation.

