Community irrigators celebrate $15M federal investment in acequias

KUNM | By Alice Fordham
Published December 6, 2024 at 3:59 PM MST
AFSC Photos
/
flickr.com

The U.S. Department of Agriculture last month announced a plan to support acequias through partnerships with associations of conservation districts in New Mexico and Colorado. The agency is giving $15 million toward the effort.

"It's very welcome news that this funding is coming into New Mexico," said Paula Garcia, executive director of the New Mexico Acequia Association.

Groups of people who run acequias, known as parciantes, will be able to apply to the state conservation district for the money. Garcia said often people want money to build small dams.

"These [are] diversion structures that are placed on rivers to divert water off the river into the acequia," she said.

While the hundreds of acequias in the state have been part of life in the southwest for centuries, she said she has recently seen more people seeking to repair or maintain them and caring about the community benefits of jointly managing water supply.

Garcia said she thinks a middle-aged and older generation is, "Putting a strong emphasis on making them operational, making them efficient, so that the next generation can pick up where we left off."

The new funding is part of the USDA's Water-Saving Commodities Program designed to support agriculture while reducing water loss in the West.

A number of other Western irrigation entities also get an influx of federal money from the program. In New Mexico, that includes the decades-old Navajo Indian Irrigation Project and the Elephant Butte Irrigation District.
Local News AcequiasU.S. Department of AgriculturePaula Garcia
Alice Fordham
Alice Fordham joined the news team in 2022 after a career as an international correspondent, reporting for NPR from the Middle East and later Latin America and Europe. She also worked as a podcast producer for The Economist among other outlets, and tries to meld a love of sound and storytelling with solid reporting on the community. She grew up in the U.K. and has a small jar of Marmite in her kitchen for emergencies.
See stories by Alice Fordham
Related Content
  • Overlook of the Rio Chama - Between Abiquiu & Ghost Ranch, New Mexico.
    Local News
    New Mexico and Ohkay Owingeh governors sign Indian Water Rights Settlement
    Megan Myscofski
    Ohkay Owingeh Governor Larry Phillips said that after six decades of litigation, the settlement will secure water for the Pueblo’s current and future needs.
  • A view of the Rio Gallinas where the Calf Canyon / Hermits Peak fire burned.
    Local News
    For the endangered Rio Gallinas, drastic and long-term investments are missing
    Bryce Dix
    In the direct aftermath of New Mexico’s largest-ever recorded wildfire, nearby rivers and streams were flooded with debris. One of those waterways –– the Rio Gallinas –– is now endangered from the fallout and the community wants the state to focus on its long-term health.
  • Acequias: The Legacy Lives On, directed by Aracely Chapa, shines a light on the importance of acequias in New Mexico.
    News
    Let's talk about acequias
    Jeanette DeDios
    Acequias were created and maintained by Native Americans before the Spanish settlers arrived. Centuries later, acequias remain a common conveyance for water all around our state in the face of an unpredictable climate and constant water rights battles. On the next Let’s Talk New Mexico, we’ll highlight a new film showing how climate change is impacting the health of our acequias and agriculture, and, we'll check in with acequia users and legal experts. Should we be doing more to protect acequias?
Load More