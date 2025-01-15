© 2025 KUNM
2025 Guide to N.M. Inauguration Day protests and celebrations

KUNM | By Taylor Velazquez,
Mia Casas
Published January 15, 2025 at 12:47 PM MST
Attendees at Former President Donald Trumps rally in Albuquerque NM.
Jeanette DeDios
/
KUNM-FM
Attendees at Former President Donald Trumps rally in Albuquerque NM.

Donald Trump will be sworn into his second term as 47th President of the United States on Monday.

This brings a mix of emotions for people in New Mexico. There will be a number of protests, as well as celebrations, across the state.

Anti-Trump demonstrations will start in Albuquerque with an ‘art build’ led by the Party for Socialism and Liberation, which is open to the community. The props that come from this build will be used in demonstration at their protest Monday.

The Republican Party of New Mexico will be hosting a celebration on Inauguration Day to ring in Trump’s second term.

Thursday, January 16

Albuquerque

***

Saturday, January 18

Santa Fe

***

Sunday, January 19

Albuquerque

***

Monday, January 20

Albuquerque

Alamogordo

If you know of other events surrounding the inauguration that were not included here, please email news@kunm.org

Taylor Velazquez
Taylor is a reporter with our Poverty and Public Health project. She is a lover of books and a proud dog mom. She's been published in Albuquerque The Magazine several times and enjoys writing about politics and travel.
Mia Casas
Mia Casas is pursuing a Bachelor of Arts in English with minors in Journalism and Theatre at the University of New Mexico. She comes to KUNM through an internship with the New Mexico Local News Fund and is staying on as a student reporter as of fall 2023.
