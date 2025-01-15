2025 Guide to N.M. Inauguration Day protests and celebrations

Donald Trump will be sworn into his second term as 47th President of the United States on Monday.

This brings a mix of emotions for people in New Mexico. There will be a number of protests, as well as celebrations, across the state.

Anti-Trump demonstrations will start in Albuquerque with an ‘art build’ led by the Party for Socialism and Liberation, which is open to the community. The props that come from this build will be used in demonstration at their protest Monday.

The Republican Party of New Mexico will be hosting a celebration on Inauguration Day to ring in Trump’s second term.

Thursday, January 16

Albuquerque



Party for Socialism and Liberation : Art Build for props to be used during protest Monday, Albuquerque Liberation Center (225 San Pedro NE), 6 p.m.

Saturday, January 18

Santa Fe



The People’s March , Santa Fe Plaza, 10 a.m. - 3 p.m.

Sunday, January 19

Albuquerque



Monday, January 20

Albuquerque



Party for Socialism and Liberation , Protest, Robinson Park (810 Copper Ave NW), 2 p.m.

, Protest, Robinson Park (810 Copper Ave NW), 2 p.m. Republican Party of New Mexico , Inauguration Celebration - Paradise Hills Golf Course, 10035 Country Club Ln NW, 6 - 10 p.m.

Alamogordo



Republican Party of Otero County & the Otero County Federated Republican Women : Otero County Presidential Inauguration Party, Flickinger Center for Performing Arts, 1110 N New York Ave., Alamogordo 6 - 8 p.m.

If you know of other events surrounding the inauguration that were not included here, please email news@kunm.org