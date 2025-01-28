© 2025 KUNM
NM congressional members say they will fight federal funding freeze

KUNM | By Megan Kamerick
Published January 28, 2025 at 5:49 PM MST
U.S. Sen. Ben Ray Luján is calling for clarification on funds for victims of the Calf Canyon/Hermit's Peak Fire that devastated homes like this one in Mora in 2022 in the wake of a federal memo calling for a pause in federal spending.
Megan Gleason
/
Source NM
U.S. Sen. Ben Ray Luján is calling for clarification on funds for victims of the Calf Canyon/Hermit's Peak Fire that devastated homes like this one in Mora in 2022 in the wake of a federal memo calling for a pause in federal spending.

In the wake of a federal funding freeze announced Monday by the Trump Administration, New Mexico’s Congressional delegation, who are all Democrats, vowed Tuesday to fight back against what it called the unlawful impoundment of federal funds.

Administration officials said the decision to halt loans and grants was necessary to ensure that spending complies with Trump’s recent blitz of executive orders. Minutes before the freeze was to take affect a federal judge temporarily blocked it.

 But U.S. Rep. Melanie Stansbury says Congress holds the nation’s purse.

 “It is not the prerogative of the President to withhold funds that Congress has appropriated and which literally millions of Americans depend on for basic programs and services.”

 That was U.S. Rep. Melanie Stansbury, who was joined by U.S. Reps. Teresa Leger Fernández and Gabe Vasquez as well as U.S. Senators Martin Heinrich and Ben Ray Luján.

Heinrich says it has been a day of chaos.

“Our phones were literally ringing off the hook. We learned early this morning that that the Medicaid portal that handles reimbursement for the state was not was not responding,” Heinrich said.

Other funding portals also stopped working for things like housing assistance. He says there were questions about grants to police and fire departments, and from one pueblo that wasn’t sure it could make payroll for its housing program.

Luján said he has been trying to get clarification on the funding for victims of the Calf Canyon/Hermit’s Peak Fire.

“There needs to be clarification in this space to provide certainty to all those families, and it should be done tonight, because those families deserve to be able to sleep a little bit better knowing that this funding is not going to be cut,” he said.

Leger Fernández said the federal government plays a key role in supporting community organizations that deliver services to people, like rural electric co-ops.

“They are essential to not just providing electricity to, you know, my hometown, Las Vegas, Mora, you know, but all across our state,” she said.

Vasquez said he got calls this morning from three organizations in his district –- a road development project for affordable housing, a food pantry in Hatch and a community center in Lordsburg. He also met with project organizers for a youth organization at Zuni Pueblo serving 10,000 public school students. They couldn’t access the system to pay their employees.

“So we are not talking here about entitlement projects to Americans that don't deserve to be funded," Vasquez said. "We're talking about the health and welfare of children in this state and the things that will help them grow up to lead healthy lives.”

Stansbury said there are over 20,000 federal employees in New Mexico and 14,000 active duty military members, so any orders freezing funding or federal hiring will have a big impact here. The Associated Press reported the White House has begun offering buyouts worth seven months of salary to all federal employees who leave their jobs by Feb. 6.
Local News Senator Martin HeinrichRep. Teresa Leger FernandezGabe VasquezBen Ray LujanCongresswoman Melanie StansburyPresident Donald Trumpfederal funding
