Bill would expand student aid for immigrants

KUNM | By Mia Casas
Published January 30, 2025 at 9:42 AM MST
While President Donald Trump is cracking down on border control and immigration policies, some state lawmakers want to make sure all New Mexicans can attend state colleges and universities, regardless of immigration status. That is the goal of House Bill 64.

Sponsored by State Rep. Eleanor Chávez, D-Albuquerque, proposes a “non-discrimination policy” for admission to post-secondary education.

“You know, we have folks who are working maybe one or two minimum wage jobs, have a family,and this bill would allow them the opportunity to pursue a higher degree, to improve their skills. That would mean that they’re making more wages,” Chavez said.

The bill would also provide in-state tuition and access to financial aid for students such as the Opportunity Scholarship, regardless of immigration status.

Esmeralda Lozano is a first generation Mexican-American woman, and a first-generation college student at the University of New Mexico. She was raised by a single mother, who put her own life on hold to focus on her kids.

“Getting into college was the best thing that ever happened to me, and probably the best thing that ever happened to her, because it made her feel like ‘I did it’, ” Lozano said.

Lozano has legal status, but said this bill would have a big impact for people who do not.

“Knowledge, to me, is power,” she said. “What Mexicans have out there in Mexico is street smarts. They’re very street smart, very observant people, very hard working people. If they just had the opportunity of coming to the states with free education, oh my gosh, the sky is the limit.”

People would only be eligible if they attended high school in New Mexico for at least one year and either graduated or received a high school equivalency in the state. They can also qualify if they filed New Mexico tax returns for the past two years.

A fiscal analysis of the bill notes it would likely have a major impact on the Lottery and Opportunity scholarships. The Higher Education Department states an additional 1,000 students using the Opportunity Scholarship would increase the cost of that program by $903,000 annually.

The bill is in the House Education Committee, but does not have a hearing date.
Mia Casas
Mia Casas is pursuing a Bachelor of Arts in English with minors in Journalism and Theatre at the University of New Mexico. She comes to KUNM through an internship with the New Mexico Local News Fund and is staying on as a student reporter as of fall 2023.
