Joint resolution that would make each legislative session 45 days advances

The New Mexico legislative session alternates each year between 30 and 60 days. On Wednesday a joint resolution to change that to 45 days each year passed its first committee.

Representative Matthew McQueen (D-Santa Fe), who is sponsoring House Joint Resolution 1 , said there’s not much that can be done in a 30-day session because time is very short and the bills must focus on the budget, which lawmakers call “germaneness.”

“So if we get rid of the germaneness requirement, a bill that doesn't pass in the first session of the legislature, you can work on it again in the next session without having to wait for basically two full years before you work on the same bill,” he said.

McQueen said waiting to address a bill until another 60-day session comes around has consequences.

“Coalitions fall apart, momentum falls apart, you’re just back to square one,” he said.

The joint resolution would remove requirements that in even-numbered years the only bills lawmakers could consider would be those focused on the budget or prioritized by the governor. McQueen said this would streamline the legislative process. Last year, this proposed constitutional amendment passed two committees but didn't reach the floor. If it passes this year it would go before voters for approval.

Rep. Martin Zamora (R-Clovis) said that the sessions should remain the same because the important bills are already getting through. But he does agree that the legislature could be better organized.

“We do so many things other than tend to the bills,” he said. “Why don't we reorganize the session and how it's run? We had a committee last week, and then it got canceled, and then we're doing a bunch of floor stuff, and things don't really flow.”

Zamora mentioned another proposed bill that would pay lawmakers during the session. He recommended waiting to see if that passes and reassessing this amendment.

House Joint Resolution 1 passed this committee in a 6-to-3 vote, and now heads to the House Judiciary Committee.

