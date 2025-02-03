© 2025 KUNM
Resolution would require governors to give reasons for pocket vetoes

KUNM | By Jeanette DeDios
Published February 3, 2025 at 1:13 PM MST
Democratic New Mexico Gov. Michelle Lujan Grisham talks prior to President Joe Biden speaking about the economy at Arcosa Wind Towers factory Wednesday, Aug. 9, 2023, in Belen, N.M.
Ross D. Franklin
/
AP
Democratic New Mexico Gov. Michelle Lujan Grisham talks prior to President Joe Biden speaking about the economy at Arcosa Wind Towers factory Wednesday, Aug. 9, 2023, in Belen, N.M.

Lawmakers are trying to get more information when bills that reach the governor’s desk in the final days of the legislative session don’t get signed into law.

House Joint Resolution 2, which would require New Mexico’s governors to give the reasons behind a pocket veto, passed its first committee on Wednesday.

A “pocket veto” happens when the governor does not act on bills that reach her desk in the last three days of the session within 20 days after the session ends. Unlike a regular veto, she isn’t required to give an explanation.

Bill sponsor Rep. Matthew McQueen (D-Galisteo) said this is problematic because lawmakers have no suggestions or recommendations from the governor on how they can make their bills better.

“There was a bill we worked on for the land grant committee, and it got vetoed three different times by two different governors,” he said. “We literally didn't know why, and we kept passing the same bill because we weren't getting guidance on what the objection was to the bill.”

The lone dissenting vote on the House Government, Elections and Indian Affairs Committee was Rep. John Block (R-Otero). He’s concerned the wording is too vague about what message the governor must send.

“Does it have to be specific? Does it have to say, I just don't like this? And is that justification enough, since it's technically a message, if I was the governor, I just don't like a member of the House or Senate. I vetoed it, and I just said I don't like it. Would that be okay?” he said.

McQueen said that’s possible, but his hope is governors would follow the spirit of the resolution and explain their decisions.

Rep. Cynthia Borrego (D-Albuquerque) said the joint resolution could be the catalyst to look more closely at our state’s government system. Borrego said she worked in state government in the 1980’s and was surprised how little has changed.

“I think that it behooves us as representatives and leaders of our state to ensure that we have good governance that's efficient and that uses taxpayer money wisely,” she said.

The resolution now heads to the House Judiciary Committee.

KUNM reached out to Gov. Michelle Lujan Grisham, but she offered no comment, only that she opposes the resolution.

Support from the coverage comes from the Thornburg Foundation.
Local News 2025 Legislative SessionvetoesGovernor Michelle Lujan GrishamMatthew McQueenJohn BlockCynthia Borrego
Jeanette DeDios
Jeanette DeDios is from the Jicarilla Apache and Diné Nations and grew up in Albuquerque, NM. She graduated from the University of New Mexico in 2022 where she earned a bachelor’s degree in Multimedia Journalism, English and Film. She’s a former Local News Fund Fellow. Jeanette can be contacted at jeanettededios@kunm.org or via Twitter @JeanetteDeDios.
