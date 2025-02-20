Stansbury to NM’s fired federal workers: ‘Call my office, call your union, you have rights.’

As the Trump administration continues to slash federal jobs, the full scale of layoffs in New Mexico is not yet clear. What is known is that New Mexico has around 30,000 federal employees, including at agencies that have seen cuts, like Veterans Affairs and the Forest Service, and others where layoffs have been rescinded, like the Indian Health Service.

Democratic New Mexico U.S. Rep. Melanie Stansbury is the ranking member of the House DOGE Subcommittee, charged with working with the White House department spearheading this effort. She told KUNM’s Let’s Talk New Mexico Thursday that she has heard from many New Mexicans who have lost their jobs and is reminding them that they have rights.

MELANIE STANSBURY: Over the last several weeks, we've had stories pouring in from across the state. And, you know, I think it's important to understand it's not just these mass firings, but it's the services that they provide. In fact, a dear, dear friend of mine, who is a veteran who is recovering from PTSD, was told by his group therapist this week that they believe that they're going to have to end his PTSD therapy because of the cuts. We also have stories of funding freezes over the last several weeks have held up funding for the shelters and services that help women and families who are experiencing violence in their homes. We also have teachers all over the state and school administrators who've received these notifications about DEI and the school executive orders. We have special ed teachers that are wondering if they're going to be able to get hearing aids for kids, who are wondering how we're going to meet the basic criteria to help families that have kids with disabilities. I mean, there is not an aspect of life in New Mexico that is not being impacted by these layoffs and funding freezes. And that's not even to scratch the surface on the fact that, last week, the Trump administration accidentally laid off the National Nuclear Security Administration's officials who are the scientists and engineers who maintain and are modernizing our nuclear stockpile. I mean, what they are doing is so reckless, and out of control, and illegal.

KUNM: What makes these moves illegal?

STANSBURY: So first of all, a lot of these actions are unconstitutional. Secondly, Congress is the entity that creates laws. If there is a statutory entity that exists, like the National Nuclear Security Administration, it exists because Congress created it by law. You can't just end it without Congress acting. Same thing with USAID. They're literally shutting down agencies that exist because Congress passed laws to make them exist. And then finally, our federal workers have rights. And, just like in the private sector, you can't just fire people without cause. And they're trying to contort themselves into these legal arguments as to why they can do it, but really, I mean, many of these firings violate the law. And then finally, I'll just say this: We know that they're hacking data systems across the federal government. We know they're hacking the Treasury payment systems, the Social Security Administration, the IRS data. This is not only privacy issues that are invoked legally as a result of that, but literally national security. And the problem is, is that normally, the Department of Justice is who would hold people who are violating federal law accountable. But, as we know, the DOJ is also controlled by the Trump administration, and so states and outside groups and unions are having to try to bring these suits, and it's hard to establish standing. So, the courts are struggling to hold them accountable, but it's very clear that they're breaking the law across the board.

KUNM: Okay, well, let's get back a little bit to New Mexican jobs. Are there things that can be done in the short term for those folks who are losing their jobs? Or is this more of a long game?

STANSBURY: Yeah, I mean, I think in the short term, if you're a federal employee here in New Mexico, if you are afraid you're going to lose your job, if you've already lost your job, contact your union immediately. They can inform you what your rights are. There's a number of class action suits, including for many of these provisional employees who were laid off, that you can join. And my office is here to be a resource. I have caseworkers in my office who can help out, and we'll be collaborating with both the state and tribal and local sector to try to help folks who've been displaced find new employment opportunities. But, you know, part of what they're trying to do is to terrify. I mean, that is literally what Russell Vought, who's the head of OMB, has said. They want the federal workforce to be afraid. And we want everyone out there who works for the federal government, who is a contractor, to know that we're here to support you. Call my office, call your union, you have rights.

You can hear more from the Congresswoman, and others, on how federal layoffs are affecting the state on this week’s episode of Let’s Talk New Mexico.