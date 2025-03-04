Bill would create an alert system for missing Native Americans at high risk

Native Americans go missing at a higher rate than the national average. According to the New Mexico Department of Justice , Native people account for 16% of missing persons in New Mexico. A bill in the legislature would help address that with a new alert system.

Senate Bill 41 passed the Senate unanimously Saturday and would amend the Missing Person Information and Reporting Act to include a Turquoise Alert for Native Americans who are enrolled and go missing.

An alert would go out immediately across the state without having to wait the standard 48 hours for a missing person.

The bill is sponsored by Senator Angel Charley (D-Acoma) who is Laguna and Diné. Rep.Michelle Pauline Abeyta (D-To'hajilee), who is Diné, is a co-sponsor. She said in her large rural district, it can take law enforcement a long time to respond to emergencies.

“And I'm not talking a few hours, I'm talking days,” she said. “And when someone goes missing or someone's endangered, we need these alerts to go out right away.”

The bill passed with an amendment that refines the criteria for issuing an alert to high-risk cases. It’s now in the House Government, Elections and Indian Affairs Committee.

The bill would require the Department of Public Safety to develop a plan for getting alerts out to law enforcement and the public.

This bill does not include a direct appropriation but a fiscal analysis states there may be recurring costs for state agencies to implement the alert system.

At least three other states including, Washington , California and Colorado have passed similar legislation in recent years.

