House passes sweeping Game and Fish reform bill

A bill that would fundamentally change wildlife management in New Mexico is now one step closer to becoming law after passing the House floor Wednesday.

Sponsors say the legislation has been in the works for almost a decade, failing several times in past legislative sessions.

The broader legislative package aims to “modernize” the Department of Game and Fish – updating hunting and fishing fees and mandating an expansion of its conservation authority.

Responsible for a wide range of wildlife species, the New Mexico Department of Game and Fish is tasked with managing and protecting mammals, birds, fish, amphibians, and reptiles and their habitats.

Among other changes, which includes a rename to the “Department of Wildlife,” the proposed law would change the makeup of the commission that oversees the department to make it more permanent and stable.

As it stands, the governor has the right to appoint and cut members of the Game and Fish Commission. Though, because of a slew of resignations – some because of political disagreements – the commission hasn’t been fully staffed for years, leading to widespread frustration among environmentalists .

Now, it would be staffed by people nominated by a committee to ensure both public and legislative input, and would prohibit removal without cause.

“Because we will have this vetting process, which is similar to what we do with judges, regents, to what we do with the Public Regulation Commission, we think we’re going to get a list of highly qualified people for the governor to pick from,” said one of the bill’s main sponsors, Rep. Matthew McQueen (D-Santa Fe).

Debate on the House floor took over three hours, with disagreements about conserving the habitat of at-risk insects topping the list.

“With all due respect, I don’t want to pay for a butterfly,” Rep. Harlan Vincent (R-Ruidoso) said. “I’m just being honest with you.”

A separate funding proposal in the budget provides $10.5 million to fund conservation work for over 500 “species of greatest conservation need ,” including invertebrates. Currently, the agency operates as an “enterprise,” meaning Game and Fish relies on its own revenue from fees and other initiatives to operate.

One of those animals that would significantly benefit from this funding boost is the beaver.

“They are nature’s engineers,” said bill co-sponsor Rep. Nathan Small (D-Las Cruces) just before debate. “The amount of water that they hold on to the land helps fight forest fires, helps fish habitat – a whole lot of different things.”

The money will be spread out in $3.5 million increments over the next three years.

Other critiques included woes from Republican members who said protections for the Mexican gray wolf and the meadow jumping mouse are examples of how government overreach burdens ranchers and farmers with regulation.

While these animals are indeed afforded large protections, these rules are mandated by the federal government through the Endangered Species Act , not the state.

The House passed the legislation on a 42-26 vote. It now needs to head back to the Senate for “concurrence,” then it can head to the governor’s desk for a signature or veto.

It previously passed the full Senate with a 28-12 vote.