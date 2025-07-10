Governor says Ruidoso is “resilient and incredibly strong” after the devastating flash flood

Gov. Michelle Lujan Grisham traveled to Ruidoso on Thursday where she gave an update on the recovery efforts of the aftermath of Tuesday’s devastating 20-foot flash flood that left three people dead.

The governor announced a partial approval for a federal emergency declaration for the community, which will provide search and rescue assistance and support staff.

Lujan Grisham was joined by local officials and members of the state’s congressional delegation and said she received assurances from Homeland Security Secretary Kristi Noem that federal aid was coming. That includes $12 million previously allocated for Ruidoso following wildfires last year. There could also be another $3 million dollars following the approval of the disaster declaration.

“That helps us do all the rest of the levee work that really needed to be in place because of the amount of water and how fast it moves coming off those burn scars,” she said.

She said the funds will help secure a wastewater treatment system to provide clean drinking water.

Lujan Grisham offered condolences to those that were lost, but said the community of Ruidoso is resilient and will push forward.

“The number one job is to assess those losses right now, to get every business, big and small back on its feet to the highest possible return we can, and to give resources in that design,” she said.

With rain expected to come back on Friday, Lujan Grisham said there’s a need to manage and mitigate damages by removing silt from the riverbeds and clearing debris to protect the village from the water that’s coming.

