New Mexicans join nationwide anti-Trump Labor Day protests

New Mexicans will join others across the country Monday to rally against what's being called the Trump administration’s "pro-billionaire, anti-worker agenda."

The Labor Day holiday has been celebrated since 1894, acknowledging the social and economic achievements of American workers. But since his election to a second term, President Donald Trump has stripped collective bargaining and union rights from hundreds of thousands of federal workers.

Hunter Dunn, national press coordinator for the 50501 movement, said ongoing protests are one way the public can stand with workers and communities who feel attacked.

"Right now, we're seeing funding is going away from important causes and away from marginalized communities, and away from working families and towards billionaires," Dunn outlined. "We're watching as our democracy is being eroded."

Last week, the President signed an executive order commanding government agencies to end their collective bargaining agreements with unions representing their employees, including NASA, the National Weather Service, units of the Bureau of Reclamation and other agencies. Today's New Mexico protests are scheduled in Albuquerque and Santa Fe, as well as smaller communities like Las Vegas.

At least 60,000 federal workers have been ousted from their jobs since the start of 2025.

Mackenzie Baris, deputy director of programs for workers' rights organization Jobs with Justice, believes the White House will expand attacks on workers and perhaps even attempt to make unions illegal. At the same time, she asserts federal actions are having negative effects in every workplace sector of New Mexico.

"We're also seeing that attack on workers in their workplaces and communities through really unprincipled immigration enforcement actions that are picking people up at their worksites, at bus stops on the way to school," Baris observed. "That is creating enormous amounts of fear."

Organizers expect 900 protest events to take place today, in all 50 states and Washington, D.C.

