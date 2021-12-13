© 2021 KUNM
Live From The University Of New Mexico
Let's Talk Paid Medical and Family Leave

KUNM | By Ty Bannerman
Published December 13, 2021 at 2:53 PM MST
sick child_pixabay
Shutterstock
Women are more likely to take time off to care for a sick child or elderly adult, making mandatory paid sick leave a hot partisan topic.

Let’s Talk New Mexico 12/16 8am: After a year and a half of COVID worries, a new poll shows that a majority of New Mexicans support some form of state subsidized paid family and medical leave. Organizations like the Southwest Women’s Law Center have proposed programs that would allow New Mexico workers to take up to 12 weeks of paid time off in order to care for a new child or an ailing family member. But how would such a program work? And how would it affect small businesses?

On the next Let’s Talk New Mexico, we’ll look at what expanded leave could mean for New Mexicans, and whether we’re likely to see such a program on the docket for the next legislative session.

And we want to hear from you: Would more medical leave time help you and your family? Or are you a business owner who has concerns about your bottom line? Email us your thoughts at letstalk@KUNM.org, and call in live, Thursday morning at 8, on KUNM.

Ty Bannerman
Ty Bannerman has been writing about New Mexico for over a decade. He is the author of the history book Forgotten Albuquerque and his work has appeared in New Mexico Magazine, Atlas Obscura, Eater, and the American Literary Review. While at the Weekly Alibi, Albuquerque’s alternative newspaper, he served as food editor, features editor and managing editor. He co-hosts two podcasts: City on the Edge, which tells Albuquerque stories, and Anytown, USA, which virtually explores a different US county each week. He has two children and way too many dogs and chickens.
See stories by Ty Bannerman