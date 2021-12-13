Let's Talk Paid Medical and Family Leave

Let’s Talk New Mexico 12/16 8am: After a year and a half of COVID worries, a new poll shows that a majority of New Mexicans support some form of state subsidized paid family and medical leave. Organizations like the Southwest Women’s Law Center have proposed programs that would allow New Mexico workers to take up to 12 weeks of paid time off in order to care for a new child or an ailing family member. But how would such a program work? And how would it affect small businesses?

On the next Let’s Talk New Mexico, we’ll look at what expanded leave could mean for New Mexicans, and whether we’re likely to see such a program on the docket for the next legislative session.

And we want to hear from you: Would more medical leave time help you and your family? Or are you a business owner who has concerns about your bottom line? Email us your thoughts at letstalk@KUNM.org , and call in live, Thursday morning at 8, on KUNM.

Resources:

