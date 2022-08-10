© 2022 KUNM
New Mexico's gun violence impacting youth and potential school shooting

KUNM | By Taylor Velazquez
Published August 10, 2022 at 5:27 PM MDT
school gun violence
Lorie Shaull
/
Flickr
Demonstration was organized by Teens For Gun Reform, an organization created by students in the Washington DC area, in the wake of Wednesday’s shooting at Marjory Stoneman Douglas High School in Parkland, Florida. https://creativecommons.org/licenses/by/2.0/

Last academic year, Albuquerque saw two deadly school shootings. In other districts, officials recovered guns brought into schools. These tend to grab headlines, but what’s often left out is how gun violence outside of schools affects students.

Miranda Viscoli, Co-President of New Mexicans To Prevent Gun Violence, said many youth have lost someone to gun violence.

"We have no funding to even get these kids the counseling they need. So that’s where an office of gun violence prevention would actually really help us get into the schools and find ways to implement restorative justice programs and get more counseling into our schools. So that We can help these students" said Viscoli.

Viscoli’s group will push for the creation of this office in the next legislative session that starts in January. She is urging school boards to get loud in the legislature and not make school gun violence prevention an education issue that’s separate from politics.

"It gets political when kids are being killed. It gets political when our students are afraid of going to school. We aren’t taking care of our youth" Viscoli said.

This coverage made possible by the W.K. Kellogg Foundation and KUNM listeners.

Miranda Viscoli school gun violence New Mexicans to Prevent Gun Violence gun violence
Taylor Velazquez
Taylor is a reporter with our Poverty and Public Health project. She is a lover of books and a proud dog mom. She's been published in Albuquerque The Magazine several times and enjoys writing about politics and travel.
  • protest school violence
    News
    Let's Talk gun violence in schools
    Taylor Velazquez
    On this week’s Let’s Talk New Mexico, we’ll take a look at the state’s current gun laws, the psychological effects of gun violence on students, teachers, and staff, and potential solutions to prevent school shootings.
