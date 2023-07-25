KUNM news team snags slew of awards
It’s been a banner year for the KUNM newsroom. Our coverage in 2022 snagged numerous local, regional and national awards.
Thanks to all our members, who make up a majority of our support, as well as our underwriters, and grantors the Thornburg Foundation and the W.K. Kellogg Foundation. Doing journalism is expensive and it’s only through this support that we can do this work.
Public Media Journalists Association
SecNash Jones took second place for spot news for their coverage of an SUV driving through a parade celebrating Indigenous heritage in Gallup.
Megan Kamerick won second place for a news and public affairs program for a University Showcase episode on researchers using psychedelic therapy to curb heavy drinking.
Regional Edward R. Murrow Award - Radio Television and Digital News Association
Alice Fordham continuing coverage of last year’s wildfires. You can listen to all the stories here.
Top of the Rockies - Society of Professional Journalists Region 9
Bryce Dix, Alice Fordham, Kaveh Mowahed, and Yasmin Khan collectively took home an award for extended coverage of the largest wildfire in state’s history and its aftermath
Nash Jones won for Mental Health News for Behavioral health copays waived for only fraction of New Mexicans
Megan Kamerick along with Andy Lyman, formerly of New Mexico Political Report and now with the Santa Fe Reporter, and Kevin McDonald, formerly with NMPBS, took first place for the podcast “Growing Forward: Cannabis and New Mexico,” several episodes of which ran on KUNM during its first season.
Native American Journalists Association
Jeanette DeDios won six students awards
First place - Best News Story - Training helps law enforcement identify human trafficking victims
First place - Feature Story - Indigenous woman tells her story through children’s book ‘Finding My Dance’
Second Place - Feature Story - IllumiNative is helping to reclaim Indigenous narrative at Santa Fe Indian Market
Third Place - Feature Story - Exhibit showcases Pueblo pottery though a Native perspective
First Place - Excellence in Beat Reporting - Celebrating Native American History Month by Highlighting Prominent Native Americans in History
- Remembering first Native American to win an Olympic gold medal, Jim Thorpe
- Actress and activist who declined Marlon Brando’s 1973 Oscar, Sacheen Littlefeather
- Deb Haaland makes history as the first Native American cabinet secretary
- Tallchief stayed true to her Osage heritage as America’s first prima ballerina
Second Place - Best Multimedia - Let’s Talk about the Indian Child Welfare Act
National Federation of Press Women
Alice Fordham won first place for a Prepared Report, Radio for A town is running out of drinking water after wildfire contaminates supply
New Mexico Press Women and National Federation of Press Women
*First Place
Alice Fordham, prepared report, Radio - A town is running out of drinking water after wildfire contaminates supply
Alice also took first place for this piece from the National Federation.
Megan Kamerick, interview, Radio - In Ramona Emerson's first novel a Diné woman confronts ghosts while working as forensic photographer
Megan also took third place for this piece from the National Federation.
*Second Place
Nash Jones, prepared report, Radio - Behavioral health copays waived for only fraction of New Mexicans
KUNM News Team - in collaboration with Source NM, KSFR, NMPBS, The Daily Lobo - Special programming - Election Night 2022
Taylor Velazquez, talk show, Radio - Let’s Talk teacher burnout
*Honorable Mentions
Nash Jones, interview, Radio - Gov. Lujan Grisham says she will ‘absolutely’ pursue codifying Roe in state law if reelected
Jeanette DeDios, talk show, Radio - Let’s Talk about the Indian Child Welfare Act