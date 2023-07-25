KUNM news team snags slew of awards

It’s been a banner year for the KUNM newsroom. Our coverage in 2022 snagged numerous local, regional and national awards.

Thanks to all our members, who make up a majority of our support, as well as our underwriters, and grantors the Thornburg Foundation and the W.K. Kellogg Foundation. Doing journalism is expensive and it’s only through this support that we can do this work.

Public Media Journalists Association

SecNash Jones took second place for spot news for their coverage of an SUV driving through a parade celebrating Indigenous heritage in Gallup.

Megan Kamerick won second place for a news and public affairs program for a University Showcase episode on researchers using psychedelic therapy to curb heavy drinking .

Regional Edward R. Murrow Award - Radio Television and Digital News Association

Alice Fordham continuing coverage of last year’s wildfires. You can listen to all the stories here .

Top of the Rockies - Society of Professional Journalists Region 9

Bryce Dix, Alice Fordham, Kaveh Mowahed, and Yasmin Khan collectively took home an award for extended coverage of the largest wildfire in state’s history and its aftermath

Nash Jones won for Mental Health News for Behavioral health copays waived for only fraction of New Mexicans

Megan Kamerick along with Andy Lyman, formerly of New Mexico Political Report and now with the Santa Fe Reporter, and Kevin McDonald, formerly with NMPBS, took first place for the podcast “Growing Forward: Cannabis and New Mexico,” several episodes of which ran on KUNM during its first season.

Native American Journalists Association

Jeanette DeDios won six students awards

First place - Best News Story - Training helps law enforcement identify human trafficking victims

First place - Feature Story - Indigenous woman tells her story through children’s book ‘Finding My Dance’

Second Place - Feature Story - IllumiNative is helping to reclaim Indigenous narrative at Santa Fe Indian Market

Third Place - Feature Story - Exhibit showcases Pueblo pottery though a Native perspective

First Place - Excellence in Beat Reporting - Celebrating Native American History Month by Highlighting Prominent Native Americans in History

Second Place - Best Multimedia - Let’s Talk about the Indian Child Welfare Act

National Federation of Press Women

Alice Fordham won first place for a Prepared Report, Radio for A town is running out of drinking water after wildfire contaminates supply

New Mexico Press Women and National Federation of Press Women

*First Place

Alice Fordham, prepared report, Radio - A town is running out of drinking water after wildfire contaminates supply

Alice also took first place for this piece from the National Federation.

Megan Kamerick, interview, Radio - In Ramona Emerson's first novel a Diné woman confronts ghosts while working as forensic photographer

Megan also took third place for this piece from the National Federation.

*Second Place

Nash Jones, prepared report, Radio - Behavioral health copays waived for only fraction of New Mexicans

KUNM News Team - in collaboration with Source NM, KSFR, NMPBS, The Daily Lobo - Special programming - Election Night 2022

Taylor Velazquez, talk show, Radio - Let’s Talk teacher burnout

*Honorable Mentions

Nash Jones, interview, Radio - Gov. Lujan Grisham says she will ‘absolutely’ pursue codifying Roe in state law if reelected