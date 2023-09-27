Attorney General gathers law enforcement leaders to talk about gun violence

Attorney General Raúl Torrez called a meeting of law enforcement and prosecutors in Albuquerque to weigh in on gun violence. This comes after Torrez said he would not defend Governor Michelle Lujan Grisham’s recent executive order which included a ban on carrying a gun in public in Albuquerque and Bernalillo County, and was partially blocked by a judge.

Torrez expressed frustration with the current state of gun violence. He also said he feels law enforcement is left out of the conversation too often.

“The conversation that has transpired in this community and in this state over the last several weeks, I think, obscures some important facts and realities that the people of this community and the people of every community in New Mexico deserve to hear,” Torrez said.

The summit included Bernalillo County Sheriff John Allen and the President of the New Mexico Chiefs of Police Steve Hebbe, among other leaders in law enforcement. Hebbe told attendees that law enforcement officers often feel over-scrutinized, and have less incentive to stay on the job than in the past.

“Our recruiting and our retention of law enforcement officers is so desperately needed that we're coming up with retention funds and longevity bonuses,” he said.

He and others who spoke advocated for stronger penalties for violent crimes.

The Attorney General says findings from the meeting will be presented to leaders in Santa Fe ahead of the next legislative session.

This coverage is made possible by the W.K. Kellogg Foundation and KUNM listeners.