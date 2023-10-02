© 2023 KUNM
89.9 FM Live From The University Of New Mexico
Give Now
Play Live Radio
Next Up:
0:00
0:00
0:00 0:00
Available On Air Stations

Gun violence on the rise, says new Department of Health report

KUNM | By Megan Myscofski
Published October 2, 2023 at 4:30 PM MDT
St. Louis Circuit Attorney's Office
/
Wikimedia Commons

Firearm deaths are increasing in New Mexico, nearly doubling in the course of a decade. That’s according to a new report from the New Mexico Department of Health, which released a report on gun violence that Governor Michelle Lujan Grisham called for in her executive order regarding gun violence in September.

The report said residents ages 18-49 visit the hospital for firearm injuries at a disproportionately higher rate, and that children, especially teens, are doing the same more frequently.

It also cited increases in firearm-related injuries and deaths among Non-Hispanic American Indian, Non-Hispanic Black and Hispanic populations, and says men are at the highest risk.

Patients going from the emergency department to the operating room with firearm injuries rose 16% between 2019 and 2022.

The report also said a lack of safe storage in the state is a major risk factor for gun violence, as 15% of homes with children have a loaded and unlocked firearm.

Suicide continues to be the main cause of firearm-related deaths, but homicide increased more quickly – by 70% – between 2018 and 2021.

Medicaid was the primary payer for three quarters of gun injury hospital discharges last year.

This coverage is made possible by the W.K. Kellogg Foundation and KUNM listeners. 

Tags
News gun violenceGovernor Michelle Lujan GrishamNew Mexico Department of Health
Megan Myscofski
Megan Myscofski is a reporter with KUNM's Poverty and Public Health Project.
See stories by Megan Myscofski
Related Content
  • New Mexico Attorney General Raúl Torrez
    News
    Attorney General gathers law enforcement leaders to talk about gun violence
    Megan Myscofski
    Attorney General Raúl Torrez called a meeting of law enforcement and prosecutors in Albuquerque to weigh in on gun violence. This comes after Torrez said he would not defend Governor Michelle Lujan Grisham’s recent executive order which included a ban on carrying a gun in public in Albuquerque and Bernalillo County, and was partially blocked by a judge.
  • Local News
    New Mexico governor says her order is about gun violence, not politics
    Megan Myscofski
    A federal judge Wednesday blocked part of Governor Michelle Lujan Grisham’s public health order suspending the right to carry guns in public in the Albuquerque metro area. She had already received pushback from the Attorney General, two members of the congressional delegation and other elected officials in the state, many of them fellow Democrats.The governor spoke with KUNM before the judge’s ruling. Lujan Grisham says her executive order isn’t about a political debate over gun control, but rather a response to a crisis in gun violence and how it affects children and their families.
  • Police say Melody Ivie (left), her mother Gwendolyn Schofield (middle) and Shirley Voita were killed Monday when a Farmington High School student armed with three guns opened fire on passing cars and homes on his block. Each is being remembered for lives of service to their students, faith communities and large families.
    Local News
    All 3 victims of Farmington shooting are remembered for lives of service to students, church and family
    Nash Jones
    Farmington Police say they’re unaware of any connection between Shirley Voita and mother and daughter Gwendolyn Dean Schofield and Melody Ivie — the three victims in Monday’s mass shooting in Farmington. They say they just happened to be driving down a residential street when an 18-year-old gunman opened fire on passing cars and homes on his block. However, each is being remembered similarly for lives of service to their students, faith communities and large families.
Load More