Gun violence on the rise, says new Department of Health report

Firearm deaths are increasing in New Mexico, nearly doubling in the course of a decade. That’s according to a new report from the New Mexico Department of Health, which released a report on gun violence that Governor Michelle Lujan Grisham called for in her executive order regarding gun violence in September.

The report said residents ages 18-49 visit the hospital for firearm injuries at a disproportionately higher rate, and that children, especially teens, are doing the same more frequently.

It also cited increases in firearm-related injuries and deaths among Non-Hispanic American Indian, Non-Hispanic Black and Hispanic populations, and says men are at the highest risk.

Patients going from the emergency department to the operating room with firearm injuries rose 16% between 2019 and 2022.

The report also said a lack of safe storage in the state is a major risk factor for gun violence, as 15% of homes with children have a loaded and unlocked firearm.

Suicide continues to be the main cause of firearm-related deaths, but homicide increased more quickly – by 70% – between 2018 and 2021.

Medicaid was the primary payer for three quarters of gun injury hospital discharges last year.

