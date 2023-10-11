© 2023 KUNM
89.9 FM Live From The University Of New Mexico
Give Now
Play Live Radio
Next Up:
0:00
0:00
0:00 0:00
Available On Air Stations

Arrests and detentions rise in wake of governor’s public health order

KUNM | By Megan Myscofski
Published October 11, 2023 at 8:27 AM MDT
New Mexico Gov. Michelle Lujan Grisham delivers her State of the State address at the opening day of an annual legislative session in the House of Representatives in Santa Fe, N.M., on Tuesday, Jan. 17, 2023. (AP Photo/Andres Leighton)
Andres Leighton/AP
/
FR171260 AP
New Mexico Gov. Michelle Lujan Grisham delivers her State of the State address at the opening day of an annual legislative session in the House of Representatives in Santa Fe, N.M., on Tuesday, Jan. 17, 2023. (AP Photo/Andres Leighton)

Governor Michelle Lujan Grisham gave an update Tuesday on the progress of her public health executive order regarding gun violence and illegal drug use.

Arrests and detentions rose last month, following the order issued on September 8th.

The population of the Metropolitan Detention Center rose 11% in September, and over a third of the people detained are in custody. Corrections Department Secretary Alisha Tafoya Lucero said the department took on some of MDC’s inmates.

“One of the things that our department is doing this week is taking on 48 of their most staff-intensive, violent, dangerous inmates from their population,” Tafoya Lucero said.

Juvenile detention also rose following a directive from the Children, Youth and Families Department that any youth offenders in possession of a firearm be detained. CYFD Acting Secretary Teresa Casados said of the 32 minors detained since the order was issued, 13 were detained because of the change, and the population of young people in detention has risen 16%.

“That saves these juvenile offenders’ lives,” Governor Lujan Grisham said. “They often lose their own lives in the crime that's being committed, and it's saving the lives of our men and women in uniform.”

Environment Department Secretary James Kenney said wastewater testing of schools in Bernalillo County for opioids will begin as soon as next week and that it will take two weeks for the results to come in.

Human Services Department Acting Secretary Kari Armijo said her staff has worked with healthcare providers to identify over 2,000 Medicaid members who had a recent emergency room visit for substance or alcohol use disorder and are not engaged in treatment. She said providers are now reaching out to those members to engage them in a treatment plan.

The Department of Public Safety also released a new dashboard with data related to the public health order.

This coverage is made possible by the W.K. Kellogg Foundation and KUNM listeners. 

Tags
News Governor Michelle Lujan GrishamExecutive ordergun violencedrug abusejuvenile detention
Megan Myscofski
Megan Myscofski is a reporter with KUNM's Poverty and Public Health Project.
See stories by Megan Myscofski
Related Content
  • Local News
    ACLU of New Mexico raises concerns about governor’s executive order on gun violence
    Megan Myscofski
    Governor Michelle Lujan Grisham’s executive order on gun violence this week is prompting legal challenges, stirring support from gun control advocates and is being questioned by politicians on both sides of the aisle, including U.S. Senator Martin Heinrich.The New Mexico chapter of the American Civil Liberties Union has also raised concerns about the criminalization of vulnerable people, especially young people.
  • A woman opposed to the governor’s executive order waves a civil peace flag, commonly used by self-described sovereign citizens, as she speaks out against the governor as protesters gathered on Sunday in Old Town.
    Local News
    Opponents rally as governor promises State Police will enforce gun ban
    Shaun Griswold, Source NM
    Handguns, assault rifles and even a few muskets were fully on display on Sunday in Old Town Albuquerque by about 150 or so people defying the recent New Mexico public health order issued late Friday by Gov. Michelle Lujan Grisham banning the carrying of firearms in public spaces.
  • Local News
    New Mexico governor says her order is about gun violence, not politics
    Megan Myscofski
    A federal judge Wednesday blocked part of Governor Michelle Lujan Grisham’s public health order suspending the right to carry guns in public in the Albuquerque metro area. She had already received pushback from the Attorney General, two members of the congressional delegation and other elected officials in the state, many of them fellow Democrats.The governor spoke with KUNM before the judge’s ruling. Lujan Grisham says her executive order isn’t about a political debate over gun control, but rather a response to a crisis in gun violence and how it affects children and their families.
  • News
    Gun violence on the rise, says new Department of Health report
    Megan Myscofski
    Firearm deaths are increasing in New Mexico, nearly doubling in the course of a decade. That’s according to a new report from the New Mexico Department of Health, which released a report on gun violence that Governor Michelle Lujan Grisham called for in her executive order regarding gun violence in September.
Load More