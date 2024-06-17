Let's talk about dangerous driving

Let’s Talk New Mexico, 6/20 8a: New Mexico has dropped from 5th to 41st over the last couple years when it comes to confrontational driving and road rage, however the state is now ranked 3rd most dangerous for traffic fatalities, with Albuquerque topping the list of dangerous cities. Residents in Santa Fe recently took to an open meeting where Mayor Alan Webber asked for input on spending priorities for surplus funding; a top request was for traffic enforcement and safer streets. Bernalillo County Sheriff John Allen has suggested aggressively increasing penalties to include impounding vehicles from street racers and other dangerous drivers.

On the next Let's Talk New Mexico we'll discuss dangerous and distracted driving with local officials, police, and safety experts.