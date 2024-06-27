KUNM News team wins national and regional awards

The KUNM News team has once again received multiple awards from multiple organizations for our work. These contests covered stories produced in 2023.

Reporters Alice Fordham and Nash Jones and student reporter Mia Casas were recognized by the Public Media Journalists Association (PMJA) during its annual conference at NPR headquarters in Washington, D.C.

Alice took second place in national news coverage for her story Fake 'sober homes' targeting Native Americans scam millions from taxpayers which documented how people were luring Native Americans into fake residential rehabs and defrauding Medicaid.

Nash took second place in Government and Democracy Features for their story Youth legislative session builds civic knowledge and confidence of NM high schoolers about a program of the National Hispanic Institute where young people took part in a mock legislative session at the Roundhouse in Santa Fe.

And our student reporter Mia Casas took first place in Student Spot News for her story Actors' union takes its ongoing strike to Netflix North America’s studios in Albuquerque about the New Mexico SAG-AFTRA chapter joining the national protest last summer.

Jeanette DeDios, who came to us through the New Mexico Local News Fund Fellows program and is now a graduate student and a full-time employee with KUNM, received eight awards from the Indigenous Journalists Association for the following stories in the student division

Top of the Rockies - Society of Professional Journalists Region 9 (Colorado, New Mexico, Utah, Wyoming)

Podcast - 3rd Place - Let’s Talk New Mexico

Legal Feature - 2nd Place - Advocates say Albuquerque is violating a court order on encampment removals

New Mexico Press Women Contest

Radio - On-the-Scene Report - 1st Place - Actors' union takes its ongoing strike to Netflix North America’s studios in Albuquerque

Radio Prepared Report - First Place - Federal commissioners come to Albuquerque to hear from families of missing and murdered Indigenous people

Radio - On-the-Scene Report - 3rd Place - Youth legislative session builds civic knowledge and confidence of NM high schoolers

Radio Interview - 3rd Place - Author details nuclear colonization of New Mexico

