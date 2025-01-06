© 2025 KUNM
Norovirus cases rise in New Mexico amid national trend

KUNM | By Daniel Montaño
Published January 6, 2025 at 7:58 AM MST
Handwashing is key to prevent the spread of norovirus.
Burst
/
Pexels/Creative Commons CC0
Handwashing is key to prevent the spread of norovirus.

The state announced Friday norovirus cases have been on the rise in New Mexico amid a larger national trend.

The Department of Health said it’s easily spread by contact, and can cause a host of symptoms that can even require medical attention.

Deputy State Epidemiologist Dr. Chad Smelser said Norovirus, often called the stomach flu or confused with food poisoning, causes nausea, vomiting and diarrhea that can be extreme.

He also said some people may have a low-grade fever, chills, headache, muscle aches and fatigue.

Smelser said if you are sick, watch out for dehydration, which is a main concern when treating the virus. Drink plenty of fluids, but avoid caffeine and alcohol.

If you’ve been sick for more than four days, he said, or find blood in your stool it’s time to seek medical attention. If you’re immunocompromised in any way, then it can be a good idea to talk to your doctor as well.

Usually it goes away within 1-3 days without medical intervention in most cases.

Norovirus is very contagious and spreads easily through contact and contaminated food or water, and hand sanitizer does not work against the virus. It can live on surfaces for days or weeks, so those should be disinfected using detergents with bleach.

Smelser said you can best defend against it by washing your hands often and well. If you are sick, he said to limit contact with others, and to not prepare or share food with anyone.

NM DOH Chief Medical Officer Miranda Durham said “the most important thing you can do to prevent spreading norovirus is to wash your hands — especially before you eat,”

Norovirus outbreaks occur throughout the year, but peak between November and April.

Support for this coverage comes from the W.K. Kellogg Foundation.
Daniel Montaño
Daniel Montaño is a reporter with KUNM's Public Health, Poverty and Equity project. He is also an occasional host of Morning Edition, All Things Considered, and Let's Talk New Mexico since 2021, is a born and bred Burqueño who first started with KUNM about two decades ago, as a production assistant while he was in high school. During the intervening years, he studied journalism at UNM, lived abroad, fell in and out of love, conquered here and there, failed here and there, and developed a taste for advocating for human rights.
