Liev Schreiber, Enjoying a Tony Role as Roma

On Sunday, actor Liev Schreiber will be competing for a Tony Award for his role in the latest Broadway production of David Mamet's Pulitzer Prize-winning play, Glengarry Glen Ross. He has familiar company among his fellow nominees: co-stars Alan Alda and Gordon Clapp are nominated in the same category, best performance by a featured actor.

Schreiber plays Roma, the top man in a louche real-estate sales office. The 37-year-old actor, known for his roles in movies such as Scream and RKO 281, talks with Scott Simon about the play and his work.

Copyright 2022 NPR. To see more, visit https://www.npr.org.