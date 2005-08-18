Dick Cavett Relives His Rock Era

Robert Siegel talks with Dick Cavett about the release of The Dick Cavett Show: Rock Icons, a DVD compilation of performances and interviews with music legends.

Cavett's late-night show, launched on ABC in 1969, showcased a who's who of musicians of the day: Janis Joplin, Mick Jagger, Stevie Wonder, Jefferson Airplane, Sly and the Family Stone, and David Bowie.

The DVDs were released by Shout Factory this week.

Copyright 2022 NPR. To see more, visit https://www.npr.org.