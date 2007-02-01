Getting with 'The Sarah Silverman Program'

The essence of Sarah Silverman's humor lies in the juxtaposition of a sweet woman saying shocking things, such as alleging that Joe Franklin raped her as part of a joke delivery in the movie The Aristocrats.

Silverman is working the same angle for her new Comedy Central show, The Sarah Silverman Program, which debuts Thursday night. She says she plays "Sarah Silverman" on the show, but in this case that means a woman who isn't a comedian and doesn't have a job.

