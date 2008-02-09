National Portrait Gallery Hosts Hip-Hop Exhibit

A new exhibit at the National Portrait Gallery in Washington, D.C., features photos and portraits of hip hop performers and a wall of graffiti.

The exhibit, "Recognize! Hip Hop and Contemporary Portraiture," is intended to show the influence of hip hop and rap on visual arts today. The show points to the lyrics of rap songs — often boasts about the emcee's prowess — to liken the music to self portraiture.

Copyright 2022 NPR. To see more, visit https://www.npr.org.