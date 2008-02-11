The Writers' Strike Ends...Now What?

After four months on the picket line, the Writers Guild of America announced yesterday that it had reached an agreement with studios, and writers are expected to ratify the new contract within 10 days.

Fresh Air's TV critic David Bianculli discusses the long-term effects of the four-month-long writer's strike, and--more immediately--when we can expect new episodes of our favorite shows to return to the air.

