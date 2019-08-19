Russian Sailor's Message In A Bottle Washes Up In Alaska

NOEL KING, HOST:

Good morning. I'm Noel King. A message in a bottle was returned to sender recently. KTUU reports that Tyler Ivanoff was gathering firewood in Alaska when he found the letter. He posted it on social media. A Russian sailor wrote the greeting 50 years ago. He wished the reader good health, a long life and happy sailing. Russian state media then tracked down the writer. He didn't recognize his own message at first, until he saw his signature. Transcript provided by NPR, Copyright NPR.