The billionaire owner of the NBA's Dallas Mavericks buys a town

Good morning. I'm A Martinez. Mark Cuban is the billionaire owner of the NBA's Dallas Mavericks, and now, just like the fictitious Rose family on the TV show "Schitt's Creek," Cuban is the proud owner of his very own town. Last month, he purchased Mustang, Texas - all 77 acres, with a population of 23. Cuban says he's not sure what, if anything, he plans to do with it, but he told The Dallas Morning News that he bought the town because a friend needed to sell it.