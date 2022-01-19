Republicans block voting rights bills, setting up Democratic fracture on Senate rules

Updated January 19, 2022 at 9:18 PM ET

Senate Republicans on Wednesday blocked a floor vote on two voting rights bills that have sat inactive for months in the chamber, forcing Democrats to proceed to a doomed attempt to change Senate rules that has caused a fracture within their caucus.

The rules of the chamber require 60 votes to overcome a threatened filibuster and move forward on most legislation, requiring 10 Republicans to join the 50 Democratic senators to advance their voting rights bills. But all 50 Republicans stood in opposition.

The Senate had canceled a planned recess this week to debate the two bills — the Freedom to Vote Act and the John Lewis Voting Rights Advancement Act.

Senate Democrats got around a GOP filibuster to start debate on the measure, but under current rules, they still needed 60 votes to end debate and proceed to a vote.

Democrats hold a slim, technical majority in the chamber. Each party holds 50 seats, but Vice President Harris, a Democrat, would act as the tiebreaker in the event of an voting impasse. Harris presided over the Senate Wednesday night as the voting bills were blocked.

"The president and I are not going to give up on this issue," Harris told reporters after Republicans blocked the legislation. "This is fundamental to our democracy and it is non-negotiable."

Democrats are moving ahead with an effort to modify the filibuster in order to try to pass the voting rights bills. Senate Majority Leader Chuck Schumer proposed a "talking filibuster," forcing Republicans to talk on the floor to sustain their objection to the bill. But two key holdouts, Sens. Joe Manchin of West Virginia and Kyrsten Sinema of Arizona, have said they would not support changes to the filibuster, even if it means moving forward on what President Biden has said is a moral imperative to preserve the nation's voting integrity.

Manchin reiterated his opposition in a floor speech while Biden was giving a press conference to mark his first year in office earlier on Wednesday, in which he insisted that Democrats hadn't run out of options, despite the stalemate on Capitol Hill.

Manchin warned that "the Senate will be a body without rules" if the exception to the filibuster were made for voting rights.

"While I continue to support these bills, I will not support separate actions that worsen the underlying disease of division infecting our country," Sinema said last week.

Both bills are meant to combat voter restrictions Republican-led legislatures have put into place in recent months.

The John Lewis Voting Rights Advancement Act, named for the late Georgia congressman and civil rights icon, aims to reverse a 2013 Supreme Court decision that struck down key portions of the Voting Rights Act of 1965. Specifically, it would restore a requirement that mandates states with a history of voter discrimination get preclearance before changing voting laws, and it would update the formula used to determine which states must get preclearance.

The Freedom to Vote Act is even more sweeping measure; it would, among other things, make Election Day a national holiday and expand voting by mail.

While Democrats have positioned these issues as foundational to maintaining a healthy democracy, Republicans, still reeling from their 2020 election losses, White House and Senate losses, say that recent GOP-backed laws, including limiting mail-in voting and shortening the implementing more stringent voter ID laws, are simply common sense.

Copyright 2022 NPR. To see more, visit https://www.npr.org.