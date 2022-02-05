2 dead and 2 injured after a shooting outside of Milwaukee

Two people are dead and two are injured after a shooting at an apartment complex north of Milwaukee.

The shooting took place Saturday at Park Plaza Apartments in the village of Brown Deer. Police Chief Peter Nimmer said that the suspect was one of the people injured.

The Milwaukee County Medical Examiner's Office reports the two people killed were a man and a woman. Autopsies are scheduled for Monday. One of the injured is in critical condition.

Officers responded to a call shortly after 10 a.m. local time for shots fired, Nimmer said at a news conference. When they arrived, the shooter fired on the officers from the second floor. One of the squad cars was hit, but no officers were injured and no officers returned fire.

Police believe that the shooting took place inside an apartment as well as in the parking lot.

A suspect was taken into custody and transferred to a nearby hospital. Police have not released the person's name.

"There's no reason to believe that there's any danger to the community at this time," Nimmer said.

This is a developing story. Some facts reported by the media may later turn out to be wrong. We will focus on reports from police officials and other authorities, credible news outlets and reporters who are at the scene, and we will update as the situation develops.

