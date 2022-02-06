U.S. ski champ Mikaela Shiffrin is out of Olympic giant slalom event after falling

​

BEIJING — The queen of the slopes Mikaela Shiffrin has been dethroned, after a fall in her first run in the giant slalom event in Beijing. Her mistake cost her a chance at gold in her best event.

U.S. Ski confirmed to NPR that Shiffrin is now out of the competition, after she did not finish the first of two giant slalom runs. The last time the two-time Olympic champion did not finish a giant slalom was over four years ago.

Shiffrin faltered after roughly 11 seconds on the course. As she sped down the mountain, she lost control and was unable to hold the edges of her skis. She ultimately missed a turn and fell on her side. Several other racers Monday morning similarly faltered on the course.

Ahead of the Beijing Games, Shiffrin was thought to have a solid chance of five gold medals in each of her events. She previously won gold in giant slalom during the 2018 Pyeongchang Winter Games.

In the past two years, Shiffrin has dealt with the untimely death of her father in 2020, a severe back injury, and 300 days off the slopes due to a COVID-19 infection. The stress of those events left the slalom champion considering retirement.

