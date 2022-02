Putin recognizes breakaway regions' independence from Ukraine, raising attack fears

Russian President Vladimir Putin is asking for Russian lawmakers to recognize two Ukrainian regions as independent, raising fears that Russia is paving the way for an attack in Ukraine.

Putin's declaration names the regions the Luhansk People's Republic and the Donetsk People's Republic. Both are unrecognized territories carved out by Russian-backed separatists in the Donbas region of east Ukraine after fighting broke out there with Ukrainian government forces in 2014.

In a highly staged meeting earlier Monday, Putin met with members of his security council, who urged the president to take this action, citing Ukrainian intransigence on implementing the Minsk accords signed in 2015. That agreement set out a series of military and political steps designed to resolve the status of these two breakaway regions and end the conflict there.

The rebel leaders of the self-proclaimed republics urged Putin earlier on Monday to recognize their independence and provide security guarantees.

The announcement is a serious escalation that effectively kills the Minsk accords, which many have believed could help find a diplomatic way out of the current standoff. This move also could allow the Russian-backed separatists who run the region to invite in Russian troops.

Putin called German Chancellor Olaf Scholz and French President Emmanuel Macron on Monday to announce that he would recognize the independence of Donetsk and Luhansk, NPR's Rob Schmitz reports from Berlin. Scholz said in a statement that he told Putin that any such move would amount to a one-sided breach of the Minsk agreements. The German chancellor also urged Putin to pull Russian troops from Ukraine's border to de-escalate tensions.

U.K. Prime Minister Boris Johnson called Putin's announcement "yet another indication that things are moving in the wrong direction in Ukraine," the BBC reported.

The U.K. will "continue to do everything we can to stand by the people of Ukraine," he said, including preparing sanctions and fortifying NATO's eastern flank.

Ursula von der Leyen, president of the European Commission, called the recognition of the territories "a blatant violation of international law, the territorial integrity of Ukraine and the Minsk agreements."

"The EU and its partners will react with unity, firmness and with determination in solidarity with Ukraine," she added in a statement.

Russia has claimed that the situation along the contact line in Donbas has been deteriorating in recent days. Putin has said Ukraine is committing a "genocide" there and he could send troops in to supposedly save its people. The United States has described these claims as a false-flag operation aimed at creating a pretext for an invasion.

The U.S. has said Russia has amassed up to 190,000 troops on the border with Ukraine. The U.S. and its allies have warned of punishing sanctions should Russia violate Ukraine's borders.

President Biden is meeting with his national security team at the White House Monday and is being regularly briefed on developments regarding Russia and Ukraine.

Copyright 2022 NPR. To see more, visit https://www.npr.org.