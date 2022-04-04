Kansas uses a historic rally to claim its fourth men's NCAA basketball title

The Kansas Jayhawks rallied behind the greatest comeback in national championship history Monday over the University of North Carolina to claim the men's NCAA Championship.

The last standing one-seed Jayhawks trailed by 15 at halftime to rally for a 72-69 over the Tar Heels in a tight game between two historic programs. It was the fourth NCAA title for the Kansas men's team.

It was the largest comeback in national championship history, surpassing the 1963 title game when Loyola overcame a 15-point deficit to beat Cincinnati at the buzzer, 60-58.

"Tonight we obviously labored in the first half," said KU coach Bill Self, who won his second championship. "But the kids competed."

Prior to Monday's game, Kansas had played in 10 national title games. Monday's game was the fifth time both UNC and Kansas have faced off in either a national championship or a Final Four game. The first time was in 1957 when the two went to triple overtime in the Final Four, with North Carolina coming out on top 57-56.

These don't fall off trees, they're hard to get," said Self, who is 4-0 against UNC in NCAA tournament play. "I think this team can play with any team that Kansas has put on the court."

