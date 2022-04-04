Photos: Damage surveys continue after Russian forces retreat from central Ukraine

Updated April 7, 2022 at 2:07 PM ET

Editor's Note: Please be aware that some of the images in this story are graphic.

Russian troops are leaving scenes of devastation — flattened apartment buildings, mass graves and bodies lying in the streets — as they leave the area around Kyiv.

Millions are displaced, either finding refuge in Western countries, like Poland, Slovakia, Hungary, Romania and Moldova, or shelters in cities where the situation is less dire, like Lviv.

Here is what it looks like on the ground in Ukraine:

Bulent Kilic / AFP via Getty Images / AFP via Getty Images <strong>April 6:</strong> A young girl and her dog arrive at a center for internally displaced persons in Zaporizhzhia, some 124 miles northwest of Mariupol.

Fadel Senna / AFP via Getty Images / AFP via Getty Images <strong>April 6:</strong> A shelled home burns in Severodonetsk, in the Donbas region in eastern Ukraine, as Ukrainian officials urge residents in the east to evacuate or "risk death" ahead of a feared ramping up of Russian activity in the area, which Moscow has declared its top prize.

Vadim Ghirda / AP / AP <strong>April 6:</strong> A cat sits between large caliber rounds of ammunition abandoned by retreating Russian forces or retrieved from destroyed fighting vehicles in the village of Andriivka, in eastern Ukraine.

Chris McGrath / Getty Images / Getty Images <strong>April 6:</strong> A man pushes his bike through debris and destroyed Russian military vehicles on a street in Bucha, where the Ukrainian government has accused Russian forces of committing a "deliberate massacre."

Alexey Furman / Getty Images / Getty Images <strong>April 6:</strong> Yurii, 41, who serves in the Ukrainian military, stands in his apartment in Hostomel, on the outskirts of Kyiv, as he gathers things to take with him. The suburb of Ukraine's capital city was occupied for more than a month by Russian forces until they retreated to Belarus last week.

Joe Raedle / Getty Images / Getty Images <strong>April 6:</strong> Children look at the sandbags that cover the windows at the Smart English pre-school in Lviv, in western Ukraine. The sandbags were put in place to help lessen the potential impact of an air strike amid Russia's ongoing invasion.

Chris McGrath / Getty Images / Getty Images <strong>April 6:</strong> A police officer stands behind the body of a civilian allegedly shot by Russian forces on a road in Bucha, on the outskirts of Kyiv.

Evgeniy Maloletka / AP / AP <strong>April 7:</strong> A boy holds a loaf of bread he received as part of humanitarian aid being handed out in front of a school in Chernihiv, in northern Ukraine.

Nicolas Garcia / AFP via Getty Images / AFP via Getty Images <strong>April 6:</strong> A residential building in the town of Borodianka, northwest of Kyiv, was destroyed in Russia's invasion.

Rodrigo Abd / AP / AP <strong>April 6:</strong> Cemetery workers load the corpses of civilians killed in Bucha, on the outskirts of Kyiv, to be transported to the morgue.

Vadim Ghirda / AP / AP <strong>April 6:</strong> Motria Oleksiienko, 99, traumatized by the Russian occupation, is comforted by daughter-in-law Tetiana Oleksiienko in a room without heat in the village of Andriivka, in eastern Ukraine.

Vadim Ghirda / AP / AP <strong>April 5:</strong> A resident looks for belongings inside an apartment building destroyed during fighting between Ukrainian and Russian forces in Borodyanka, northwest of Kyiv.

Fadel Senna / AFP via Getty Images / AFP via Getty Images <strong>April 5:</strong> Families walk on a platform to board a train at Kramatorsk's central station as they flee the eastern city in the Donbas region.

Ronaldo Schemidt / AFP via Getty Images / AFP via Getty Images <strong>April 5:</strong> A Ukrainian servicemember looks inside a car riddled with bullet holes on a road near Buda-Babynetska, north of Kyiv, days after Russian forces retreated from the area.

Chris McGrath / Getty Images / Getty Images <strong>April 4:</strong> A member of the 127th Territorial Defense Force brigade stands guard as a car approaches after curfew on a road on the outskirts of Kharkiv, in eastern Ukraine.

Joe Raedle / Getty Images / Getty Images <strong>April 5:</strong> People light candles as they hold a vigil for those killed by Russian forces in Bucha and the surrounding areas in Lviv, in western Ukraine.

Chris McGrath / Getty Images / Getty Images <strong>April 4:</strong> People rest in the crypt of a church converted to become a makeshift bomb shelter in Kharkiv, in eastern Ukraine.

Rodrigo Abd / AP / AP <strong>April 5:</strong> Technicians try to fix the internet in Bucha, on the outskirts of Kyiv.

Ronaldo Schemidt / AFP via Getty Images / AFP via Getty Images <strong>April 4:</strong> A body is carried by a school in Bucha, on the outskirts of Kyiv.

Felipe Dana / AP / AP <strong>April 5:</strong> The body of an elderly woman lies inside a house in Bucha, on the outskirts of Kyiv.

Yuriy Dyachyshyn / AFP via Getty Images / AFP via Getty Images <strong>April 4:</strong> A boy looks on in the gym of Lviv Polytechnic National University, in western Ukraine.

Alexey Furman / Getty Images / Getty Images <strong>April 4:</strong> An overturned car is seen next to a damaged apartment building in Bucha, on the outskirts of Lviv.

Fadel Senna / AFP via Getty Images / AFP via Getty Images <strong>April 5:</strong> A man crosses a destroyed bridge near the village of Bohorodychne in the Donbas region in eastern Ukraine.

Alexey Furman / Getty Images / Getty Images <strong>April 4:</strong> Bodies lay in a mass grave near a church in Bucha, on the outskirts of Kyiv.

Vadim Ghirda / AP / AP <strong>April 5:</strong> Police officers identify the body of Anton Ischenko, 20, a Ukrainian who died while his village was occupied by Russian forces in Andriivka, in eastern Ukraine.