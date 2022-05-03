© 2022 KUNM
Chief Justice Roberts calls Roe v Wade leak a betrayal

Published May 3, 2022 at 10:12 AM MDT
Chief Justice John Roberts sits during a group photo of the Justices at the Supreme Court in 2021.
Pool
/
Getty Images
Chief Justice John Roberts sits during a group photo of the Justices at the Supreme Court in 2021.

Chief Justice John Roberts is confirming the authenticity of the draft opinion published by Politico, though he notes it doesn't represent the court's final position.

In a statement, Roberts said he has directed the Supreme Court marshal to investigate the leak.

"To the extent this betrayal of the confidences of the court was intended to undermine the integrity of our operations, it will not succeed," he said. "The work of the Court will not be affected in any way."

This story originally appeared in the Morning Edition live blog.

Copyright 2022 NPR. To see more, visit https://www.npr.org.

