Singer-songwriter Phoebe Bridgers says she had an abortion last year

Phoebe Bridgers has joined a growing list of celebrities and social media users publicly sharing their abortion stories following the leak of the Supreme Court's draft opinion.

The 27-year-old singer-songwriter shared on her Instagram story and on Twitter that she had an abortion while she was on tour in October.

"I went to [Planned Parenthood] where they gave me the abortion pill," she wrote. "It was easy. Everyone deserves that kind of access."

Bridgers also encouraged people to donate to abortion funds in states where access to the procedure is already restricted, sharing a link to a list of such resources from The Cut.

People amplified Bridgers' message on social media, sharing their support and thanking her for her transparency.

This story originally appeared in the Morning Edition live blog.

