NPR News

PHOTOS: Protests take place after the release of the Tyre Nichols body cam footage

By Virginia Lozano
Published January 27, 2023 at 7:00 PM MST
Protesters in Washington, D.C., rally on Friday against the fatal police assault of a Black man in Tennessee.
Andrew Caballero-Reynolds/AFP via Getty Images
Authorities in Memphis, Tenn., released body camera footage from the police killing of Tyre Nichols on Friday. This has sparked protests and calls for national police reform across the U.S.

Nichols, a 29-year-old father and FedEx worker, was pulled over on Jan. 7 for what police said was reckless driving. After trying to flee on foot, Nichols was severely beaten by police. He died in a hospital three days later.

Copyright 2023 NPR. To see more, visit https://www.npr.org.

Protesters rally outside of the Coleman A. Young Municipal Center in Detroit against the fatal police assault of Tyre Nichols.
Jeff Kowalsky / AFP via Getty Images
Demonstrators gather during a protest over the death of Tyre Nichols in Atlanta.
Alex Slitz / AP
Demonstrators participate in a protest near the White House against the police killing of Tyre Nichols.
/ Tasos Katopodis/Getty Images
A demonstrator wears a Black Live Matter earring during a rally in Washington, D.C., against the fatal police assault of Tyre Nichols.
/ Stefani Reynolds/AFP via Getty Images
Virginia Lozano