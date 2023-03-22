8 dolphins died after washing ashore in New Jersey

A pod of eight dolphins washed ashore in New Jersey, all of which have died, according to a local animal rescue organization.

Two common dolphins, an adult and a calf were first found on a sandbar in Sandy Hook Bay last Wednesday. The adult had already died and will be buried on the scene, but rescuers with the Marine Mammal Stranding Center were able to lift the calf from the sandbar onto the pier amid winds exceeding 40 mph and temperatures in the low 30s. It was then determined the calf was too weak to survive and would need to be euthanized, the organization said.

By Tuesday, six additional dolphins were reported ashore.

"The remaining six dolphins were assessed by our veterinarian and their conditions were rapidly deteriorating," Marine Mammal Stranding Center said. "The decision was made to humanely euthanize the dolphins to prevent further suffering, as returning them to the ocean would have only prolonged their inevitable death."

All eight dolphins have been sent to the New Jersey State Lab for necropsies, or animal autopsies.

"We share in the public's sorrow for these beautiful animals, and hope that the necropsies will help us understand the reason for their stranding," the agency said.

