Special counsel proposes a trial date for Trump Jan. 6 case

Prosecutors in the office of special counsel Jack Smith are proposing that a federal judge in Washington, D.C., set a date of Jan. 2, 2024, for former President Donald Trump's trial on charges related to efforts to overturn the 2020 election. The government lawyers estimate the case could last about four to six weeks.

"Most importantly, a January 2 trial date would vindicate the public's strong interest in a speedy trial—an interest guaranteed by the Constitution and federal law in all cases, but of particular significance here, where the defendant, a former president, is charged with conspiring to overturn the legitimate results of the 2020 presidential election, obstruct the certification of the election results, and discount citizens' legitimate votes," they wrote in a new filing.

Trump's attorneys are scheduled to respond to the proposal in writing in the coming days.

The decision ultimately will be up to Judge Chutkan in D.C.

This story will be updated.

