No details yet, but Georgia grand jury returns indictment in 2020 election probe

ATLANTA — A grand jury in Atlanta has presented its findings in an election interference probe to a Georgia judge, but no details were read aloud to gathered reporters.

The Fulton County clerk's office told reporters it was planning to post the indictment, but it was not immediately clear when that would happen.

The grand jury had been presented evidence in county prosecutors' investigation into the efforts of former President Donald Trump and his allies to overturn the 2020 election.

If Trump is indicted, it would be his fourth indictment in as many months.

Trump remains the front-runner for the Republican presidential nomination.

Brynn Anderson / AP / AP Police vehicles are seen near security barricades at the Fulton County courthouse on Aug. 7 in Atlanta.

The grand jury findings come less than two weeks after Trump pleaded not guilty to federal charges that he conspired to overturn the 2020 election. The charging document in that case, led by special counsel Jack Smith, mentioned Georgia nearly 50 times. And the 2020 election cases follow federal charges against Trump for allegedly mishandling government secrets, and charges in New York City for his role in orchestrating a hush money payment to an adult film actress.

Trump is the first former U.S. president to be charged with a crime.

He has denounced the various investigations into his conduct as politically motivated "witch hunts" and attacked Fani Willis, the Democratic Fulton County district attorney, long before any charges were filed.

This breaking news story will be updated substantially.

John Bazemore / AP / AP Fulton County District Attorney Fani Willis watches proceedings during a Jan. 24 hearing to decide if the final report by a special grand jury looking into possible interference in the 2020 presidential election can be released.

