© 2023 KUNM
89.9 FM Live From The University Of New Mexico
Give Now
Play Live Radio
Next Up:
0:00
0:00
0:00 0:00
Available On Air Stations

Suspect in Tupac Shakur murder arrested

By Matt Ozug,
Ari ShapiroAilsa Chang
Published September 29, 2023 at 2:53 PM MDT

Authorities in Nevada announced today that arrest has been made in the 1996 killing of rapper Tupac Shakur

Copyright 2023 NPR

NPR News
Matt Ozug
Ari Shapiro
Ari Shapiro has been one of the hosts of All Things Considered, NPR's award-winning afternoon newsmagazine, since 2015. During his first two years on the program, listenership to All Things Considered grew at an unprecedented rate, with more people tuning in during a typical quarter-hour than any other program on the radio.
Ailsa Chang
Ailsa Chang is an award-winning journalist who hosts All Things Considered along with Ari Shapiro, Audie Cornish, and Mary Louise Kelly. She landed in public radio after practicing law for a few years.