Storm system travels north from Florida, dumping rain across East Coast

A strong storm system that wreaked havoc in Florida is now traveling northeast, bringing heavy rain and severe thunderstorms across the Mid-Atlantic and into New England over the next few days.

Brendan Schaper, a National Weather Service meteorologist in Melbourne, Fla., said Saturday's showers broke the daily rainfall records in all seven of central Florida's tracking sessions. At Orlando International Airport, 2.33 inches of rainfall accumulated, more than double the record in 1912 of 1.08 inches. Meanwhile, in Leesburg, Saturday's rainfall broke a record for the entire month of December, Schaper added.

Excessive downpours will remain a threat until Monday morning for most parts of the mid-Atlantic and East coasts and until Tuesday for New England. The storm will continue to move north and enter eastern Canada on Monday night.

In North Carolina and eastern South Carolina, thunderstorms could possibly include "frequent lightning, severe thunderstorm wind gusts, few tornadoes, and a minimal threat of hail," the National Weather Service said Sunday in its advisory.

Meanwhile, Tallahassee, Fla., is forecastto see strong winds with gusts up to 60 mph through Sunday afternoon. NWS warned residents to stay far from outdoor areas with lots of trees and branches, as well as to avoid upper rooms and windows at home.

On Saturday, the storm dumped up to three inches of rain in the greater Tampa Bay region, NPR member station WUSF reported. Meanwhile, more than 18,000 households were without power across the state on Sunday morning, according to PowerOutage.US.

The severe weather also once again postponed undocking from the International Space Station of SpaceX's Dragon, which is packedwith over 3,500 pounds of "science and hardware" and awaiting to be analyzed back on Earth.

The cargo ship was originally schedule to leave on Thursday but its departure was repeatedly delayed this week due to the harsh weather conditions off the coast of Florida where it will splash down.

The spacecraft is expected to undock on Tuesday "no earlier than 5:05 p.m. EST," NASA announced.

